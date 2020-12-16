Netflix Sets Pope Francis Documentary Series Based on Award-Winning Book ‘Sharing the Wisdom of Time’

Netflix has announced an original documentary series based on “Sharing the Wisdom of Time,” the award-winning book written by Pope Francis.

The series will recount tales of elders and their lived experiences, told through the eyes of the younger generation. Women and men above the age of 70 from all around the world will journey with and share their diverse experiences with young filmmakers under the age of 30 who are from the same country.

The elders represent various ethnicities, socio-economic backgrounds and religions around the globe. They’ll touch upon key themes that all human beings have in common: love, struggle, work and dreams.

The series will feature Pope Francis in an exclusive interview, offering a unique point of view that will serve as the common thread throughout the four-episode series.

The book is edited by Father Antonio Spadaro and was first published by Loyola Press in the U.S. in 2018 and won several awards in 2019. At the Catholic Press Association Book Awards, the title won six awards across various categories and the book also won at the Illumination Book Awards, Living Now Book Awards, Independent Press Awards and Best Book Awards.

The series, by Simona Ercolani (“Dottori in Corsia”), is produced by Stand By Me, partner of Asacha Media Group, and will be made available globally on Netflix in 2021.

“The elderly have wisdom. They are entrusted with a great responsibility: to transmit their life experience, their family history, the history of a community, of a people,” wrote Pope Francis in “Sharing the Wisdom of Time.”

Netflix’s “The Two Popes,” directed by Fernando Meirelles, bowed on Netflix in 2019.