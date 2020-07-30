Netflix Makes Long-Term Investment in ‘Black Mirror’ Creators’ New Production Company

Netflix is investing in Broke And Bones, a new production company from “Black Mirror” co-creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones.

Brooker is the writer and creator of the dystopian series, which began life at U.K. broadcaster Channel 4 before moving to Netflix. Jones is co-creator and executive producer.

Netflix’s deal with Broke And Bones is over several years, and will cover the production of series and other projects. The streamer will be able to buy 100% of the company at the end of the term. The first project under the deal is in the works, with an announcement expected soon.

Interestingly, rights for “Black Mirror” still reside with Endemol Shine, which previously housed Brooker and Jones’ label House of Tomorrow. The pair exited the banner earlier this year, but the “Black Mirror” IP remained with the super-indie, which is now owned by Banijay Group. This means Brooker and Jones won’t be able to produce further seasons of the show under Netflix unless an agreement is hammered out.

Broke and Bones revealed last week that Jon Petrie is joining as head of comedy. Russell McLean, VFX producer of many “Black Mirror” films and producer of “Bandersnatch,” joins as producer, with a focus on developing interactive projects.

Jo Kay has been appointed head of production, drama and comedy, while Holly Sait is head of production for formatted comedy. Kay and Sait served as head of production and production executive, respectively, at Endemol Shine U.K.’s Scripted Hub working across productions at Brooker and Jones’ previous label, House of Tomorrow, which they formally exited earlier this year.

“Black Mirror” ran for five seasons and has won five Emmys, a BAFTA, a GLAAD media award, a Peabody award, a PGA award and a Royal Television Society U.K. award, among many others.

Manori Ravindran contributed to this report.