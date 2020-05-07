NENT Group Reteams With ‘Love Me’ Creator on Social Distancing Drama ‘Orca’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), Scandinavia’s leading streaming company, has come on board “Orca” (working title), a Swedish drama dealing with social distancing created, written and directed by Josephine Bornebusch (“Love Me”) .

The series, which started to film this week, is headlined by Swedish stars, including Johan Rheborg (“Partisan”), Gustav Lindh (“Love Me”), Alba August (“The Perfect Patient”), Peter Andersson (“Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit”) and Vera Vitali (“Conspiracy of Silence”), as well as Bornebusch. The show will premiere exclusively across the Nordics on NENT Group’s Viaplay streaming service in the fall.

The experimental drama sees its protagonists communicating with one another primarily through their phones and screens; and they are filming their scenes one at a time with a minimal crew present, said NENT Group. “Orca” is being produced by Sofie Palage at Warner Bros. International Television Production Sweden.

“Social distancing is the story of our time, but behind the headlines lie millions of personal dramas being lived by people all over the world,” said Filippa Wallestam, NENT Group’s chief content officer.

Wallestam said “Orca” “dramatises some of the emotional impact of this extraordinary situation and asks what togetherness can mean when we’re apart.”

Interestingly, Sweden didn’t undergo a full lockdown during the health crisis as most other countries around the world, but many Swedes chose to self-quarantine in order to limit the spread of the virus.

“We’ve moved incredibly quickly from idea to filming on ‘Orca,’ and I’m so grateful to receive such trust from NENT Group who gave the green light at record speed,” said Bornebusch. She said she looked forward to working with “many gifted acting talents” to “create something very special together.”

Bornebusch’s “Love Me” has been a major hit for Viaplay since priming in fall 2019. The series was recently renewed for a second season. A fresh new voice in Scandinavia, Bornebusch is also working with Viaplay on her original drama “Harmonica,” a six-part romantic drama set in the world of country music.

NENT Group will premiere more than 30 originals this year.