Starz Launches Streaming Service Lionsgate Play in India With ‘No Man’s Land,’ ‘Love Life’

Global streaming platform Starz formally launched its direct-to-consumer OTT app Lionsgate Play in India on Wednesday, after a Beta launch in early November.

The service will cost INR699 ($9.50) annually, or INR99 ($1.35) monthly. The app is available to download across a range of platforms and devices including Google Play store, Apple app store and Amazon Firestick.

Shows available at launch include romantic comedy anthology series “Love Life,” starring Anna Kendrick, Syrian civil war series “No Man’s Land,” comedy series “The Goes Wrong Show,” and films such as Jennifer Lopez starrer “Hustlers,” Gerald Butler vehicle “Angel Has Fallen,” and “The Gentlemen,” starring Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell and Hugh Grant.

“India has always been a key market for us. The large and diverse population, increased data usage in urban and rural markets, and adoption of OTT across all demographics created an exciting opportunity for us to launch Lionsgate Play,” said Jeffrey A. Hirsch, president and CEO, Starz. “We’re confident that our unique, exclusive and exceptionally curated content will generate a great response from Indian audiences.”

“We want to provide the finest, never seen before content that will captivate our audiences with bespoke entertainment drawing on the most exciting current releases and our premium library,” said Rohit Jain, MD, Lionsgate South Asia. “We will also be launching Indian originals in the coming months, featuring untold edgy urban stories from some of the best creative minds in the Indian film industry. And we will continue our Lionsgate Play journey by adding to our deep roster of premium content through partnerships with exciting millennial stars like Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff and Sanjana Sanghi increasing the breadth and scope of entertainment for our subscribers.”

Lionsgate Play enters a vast market with more than 30 well-entrenched streaming players including Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ALTBalaji, Eros Now, Viacom18’s Voot, SonyLIV and Zee5. India is the fastest growing OTT market in the world, according to a PwC Media and Entertainment Outlook report released in October. PwC projects the market to grow at 29% over the next four years to reach revenues of $2.9 billion.