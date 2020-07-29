Kate Winslet’s ‘Black Beauty’ Adaptation Set For Disney Plus Bow

A contemporary adaptation of Anna Sewell’s classic 19th century novel “Black Beauty” will premiere on Mouse House streamer Disney Plus later this year.

Oscar winner Kate Winslet (“The Reader”) stars as the voice of wild mustang Black Beauty and the film features Mackenzie Foy (“Interstellar”) as Jo Green, alongside Iain Glen (“Game of Thrones”) and Claire Forlani (“Meet Joe Black”).

The story turns on the classic premise in which Black Beauty, born free in the American west, is captured and taken away from family. Her story intertwines with that of 17-year-old Jo, who’s similarly grieving the loss of her parents, ultimately forging a strong bond between the pair.

“Black Beauty” is written and directed by Ashley Avis (“Adolescence”). JB Pictures’ Jeremy Bolt (“Monster Hunter”) and Constantin Film’s Robert Kulzer (“Polar”) are producers and Martin Moszkowicz, Edward Winters and Jon Brown are executive producers. Dylan Tarason is a co-producer, while Moonlighting Films president Genevieve Hofmeyr (“Mad Max: Fury Road”) is the South African producer.

Disney Plus launched earlier this year across several global territories. On Tuesday, Disney Plus Original “The Mandalorian” secured 15 Emmy nominations, in categories including sound editing, sound mixing, special visual effects, voice-over and stunt coordination, making it the most nominated program from a direct-to-consumer service that debuted in the last year.

Besides “The Mandalorian,” several other Disney Plus programs nabbed nominations, including “Forky Asks a Question” in the short-form animated category and “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” for hosted nonfiction. The hairstyling team from “A Celebration of the Music From Coco” got a nod for contemporary hairstyling for a variety, nonfiction or reality program, while Angela Bassett scored a nomination for narrating “The Imagineering Story” documentary series.