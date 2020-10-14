HBO Max Takes ‘Adult Material’ From Banijay Rights

WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max has acquired 4 x 60′ drama series “Adult Material” from Banijay Rights. The series was originally produced by Banijay’s Fifty Fathoms for U.K. broadcaster Channel 4, where it is currently airing.

Written by Lucy Kirkwood (“The Smoke”), the series stars Hayley Squires (“I, Daniel Blake”) as a leading British porn star who juggles glamour on-camera and the reality of motherhood at home. But the internet has created a porn revolution and producers like her old friend and colleague, played by Rupert Everett (“The Happy Prince”), are forced to push boundaries further than ever before in search of the erotic, the bizarre, the funny, the disturbing, and above all, the new.

The series is directed by Dawn Shadforth (“His Dark Materials”). Producers are Patrick Spence and Sara Hamill.

HBO Max debuted in May and offers 10,000 hours of curated premium content. “Adult Material” will stream on HBO Max from December.

The deal was negotiated by Matt Creasey, Banijay Rights’ newly appointed EVP, sales, co-productions and acquisitions, for the rest of world territories.

Creasey said: “We are thrilled ‘Adult Material’ has been secured for HBO Max. This outstanding drama is storytelling at its finest with exceptional performances all-round. To secure this deal before the U.K. series has finished airing is a testament to the excellence of this program.”

Banijay’s brands include “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “MasterChef,” “Temptation Island,” “Grantchester,” “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition,” “Deal or No Deal,” “Versailles,” “Biggest Loser,” “Home and Away,” “Money Drop,” “Mr Bean” and “Black Mirror.” Banijay Rights operates under the direction of chief executive officer Cathy Payne.