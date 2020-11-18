NBCUniversal’s On-Demand Reality Service Hayu Bows in Germany, Austria

NBCUniversal International’s all-reality, on-demand subscription video-on-demand service Hayu has launched in Germany and Austria.

The service is available on Amazon Prime Video Channels via the Prime Video app on mobiles, tablets, living room and web platforms. It is currently priced at €4.86 ($5.76) monthly, with a 14-day free trial, with a slight increase to €4.99 ($5.92) from January.

Content available on Hayu includes “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and its spin-offs, along with “The Real Housewives,” “Million Dollar Listing” and “Below Deck” franchises.

The channel’s range of unscripted sub-genres includes Home and Design, Dating, Cooking, Crime, and Fashion. The majority of U.S. shows are available on Hayu the same day as their U.S. broadcast. Shows and episodes are also downloadable to watch on the go.

Hendrik McDermott, managing director, Hayu, said: “Already the premiere destination for must-watch reality TV in 14 markets, Hayu is expanding its footprint and building on its successful, multi-territory partnership with Amazon Prime Video Channels bringing the best reality TV to super fans of the genre.”

The service is now available in 16 territories. It launched in the U.K., Ireland and Australia in March 2016, followed by Norway, Sweden, Finland and Denmark in November 2017. The most recent territory expansion includes Canada in September 2018, followed by the Benelux in December 2018, and Southeast Asia in October 2019.