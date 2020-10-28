Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage to Star in Netflix’s Harlan Coben Adaptation ‘Stay Close’

The team behind Harlan Coben’s Netflix adaptations “The Stranger” and “Safe” and the Sky/Netflix series “The Five,” are reuniting on “Stay Close,” another New York Times bestseller from the celebrated author.

Cush Jumbo (“The Good Fight”), James Nesbitt (“The Missing”) and Richard Armitage (“The Stranger”) are confirmed in the three lead roles, with Sarah Parish (“Bancroft”) joining them.

The eight-part drama will follow three key characters whose dark secrets resurface, setting off a chain of events which threatens to destroy their lives.

Studiocanal’s Red Production Company will produce. Long term collaborators Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee are back as executive producers, alongside Coben and Danny Brocklehurst, who is lead writer once again. As with previous adaptations, “Stay Close” will relocate the story from the U.S. to the U.K.

“I’m so excited to work alongside Netflix, Nicola and the whole team on ‘Stay Close.’ Can’t wait to get my teeth into such a brilliant British thriller,” said Jumbo.

“I am so happy and excited to ‘Stay Close (pun intended) with Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler and Richard Fee — the same team that made ‘The Stranger,’ ‘Safe’ and ‘The Five,'” said Coben. “And talk about a dream-come-true cast — Cush Jumbo, an incendiary and awesome talent; Jimmy Nesbitt, a legendary actor I always wanted to collaborate with; and wow, Richard Armitage back again! Netflix has been a wonderful home, and from what I’ve seen so far, ‘Stay Close’ will be our most gripping and binge-able series yet.”

“Stay Close” is part of Coben’s current five-year deal with the Netflix to develop 14 of his titles into film and TV dramas.

(Pictured L-R: Cush Jumbo, James Nesbitt, Richard Armitage, Harlan Coben)