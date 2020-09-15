Disney Plus Launches in Eight More Countries Across Europe

Mouse House streaming service Disney Plus has launched in Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Luxembourg.

The service will cost €6.99 ($8.30) monthly or €69.99 ($83.20) in Portugal, Belgium, Finland, Iceland and Luxembourg; 69 NOK ($7.63) a month or 689 NOK ($76.28) a year in Norway; 69 SEK ($7.87) / 689 SEK ($78.62) in Sweden; and 59 DKK ($9.42) / 589 DKK ($94.05) in Denmark.

Territories now served by the streamer include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Channel Islands, France, Germany, Iceland, India and Indonesia as Disney Plus Hotstar, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the U.K. and the U.S.



“We have surpassed 60.5 million paid subscribers globally, and today we continue our international expansion with the launch of Disney+ in eight countries. As a major force in the global direct-to-consumer space we’re bringing high-quality, optimistic storytelling that you expect from our brands to even more people,” said Rebecca Campbell, chair of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International.

Shows available at launch include “The Mandalorian,” “The World According to Jeff Goldblum” and “The Imagineering Story.”

Other Disney+ Originals available at launch include “Marvel’s Hero Project,” which celebrates kids making a difference in their communities; “Encore!,” executive produced by Kristen Bell; and animated short film collections “SparkShorts” and “Forky Asks A Question” from Pixar Animation Studios.

Disney Plus is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, the Marvel universe, the “Star Wars” universe, and National Geographic. It is also the streaming home of long-running animated series “The Simpsons,” with more than 600 episodes available together on-demand. Seasons one through 30 are now available, with 31 expected soon.