Disney, Pixar Drop New Trailer For Direct-To-Streaming Title ‘Soul’

Disney and Pixar have released a new trailer for jazz-focused animated film “Soul,” which begins streaming on Disney Plus from Dec. 25, bypassing cinemas.

“Soul” features the voice of Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a middle-school band teacher with a serious passion for jazz music.

In the film, Gardner is on the brink of getting his big break playing for a jazz quartet. But he finds himself on an unexpected detour from the streets of New York City to The Great Before, tasked with helping new soul 22, voiced by Tina Fey, find her spark to earn her way to Earth.

“Soul” features jazz compositions and arrangements by renowned musician and Grammy nominee Jon Batiste, and an original score by Oscar winners Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (“The Social Network”).

Five-time BAFTA winner Graham Norton (“The Graham Norton Show”) lends his voice to spiritual sign twirler Moonwind. The voice cast also includes Rachel House (“Hunt for the Wilderpeople,” “Thor: Ragnaraok”) as the count-obsessed Terry, and Alice Braga (“Elysium”), Richard Ayoade (“The Mandalorian”), Wes Studi (“Woke,” “The Last of the Mohicans”), Fortune Feimster (“Bless the Harts”) and Zenobia Shroff (“The Affair”) as the voices of the Counselors.

Comedian Donnell Rawlings voices Joe’s barber Dez, and June Squibb (“Nebraska”) provides the voice of Gerel. They join Foxx, Fey, Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs on the voice cast.

The film is directed by Pete Docter, Oscar winner for “Up” and “Inside Out,” and co-directed by Kemp Powers, whose “One Night In Miami” that he executive produced, is currently on the festival circuit.