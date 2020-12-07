‘Home Alone’ Gets the Gingerbread Treatment From Disney Plus to Mark 30th Anniversary

The McCallister house immortalized in “Home Alone” (1990) is back after 30 years, this time in gingerbread form.

Streamer Disney Plus commissioned artist and cake designer Michelle Wibowo to create a 1.7-meter edible version of the iconic house. Earlier this year, the BBC commissioned the artist to create a life-size confection version of Mr. Darcy (Colin Firth) to commemorate the 25th anniversary of 1995 miniseries “Pride and Prejudice.”

Wibowo took 300 hours to achieve the feat. Included in the edible artwork are the Oh-Kay plumbing van used by burglars Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), the Little Nero’s pizza delivery car and figures of Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) and the burglars.

AP

Disney Plus commissioned the piece to commemorate the film’s 30th anniversary. It will be displayed at the Oak Centre for Children and Young People at The Royal Marsden Hospital in Surrey for paediatric patients and their families.

“I jumped at the chance because it is one of my favorite Christmas movies — it doesn’t really feel like Christmas in our house until we have seen it at least twice,” Wibowo said. “I had so much fun making it look festive and I loved making those cheeky characters Kevin and burglars Harry and Marv.”

“I can’t quite believe ‘Home Alone’ turns 30 this month but it still makes me laugh as much as the first time I saw it all those years ago,” said Luke Bradley-Jones, general manager for Disney Plus Europe, the Middle East and Africa. “This film, along with a whole host of other festive favorites, Hollywood blockbusters and brand new originals are guaranteed to fill you all with festive cheer and we’re looking forward to Disney Plus being a firm favourite with everyone this Christmas.”

“Home Alone,” a perennial Christmas favorite, is currently being re-released in U.K. cinemas.