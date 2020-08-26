AMC Streamer Acorn TV Nabs ‘Bodyguard’ Creator Jed Mercurio’s Crime Thriller ‘Bloodlands’ (EXCLUSIVE)

AMC Networks’ streaming service Acorn TV has acquired exclusive U.S. and Canadian rights to BBC One crime thriller series “Bloodlands” from Hat Trick International and executive producer Jed Mercurio (“Line of Duty,” “Bodyguard”).

The four-part series, written by Chris Brandon (“Red Rock”), stars James Nesbitt (“Cold Feet,” “The Hobbit” trilogy) as a veteran detective in Northern Ireland going into his own dark past to try and solve a cold case.

“Bloodlands” will bow as an Acorn TV Original in the U.S. and Canada this fall soon after its U.K. premiere on BBC One. The series is the first commission for Hat Trick Mercurio Television (HTM), the U.K. production company co-owned by Mercurio and Hat Trick.

Don Klees, senior VP of programming, Acorn TV, said: “After Acorn TV’s success with ‘Line of Duty,’ we’re thrilled to partner with Jed Mercurio again as well as Hat Trick and talented writer Chris Brandon to bring this excellent crime thriller to U.S. audiences. With a powerhouse lead performance from James Nesbitt and a riveting script, we can’t wait for U.S. audiences to see ‘Bloodlands.’”

Sarah Tong, director of sales at Hat Trick International, added: “’Bloodlands’ is a prime example of the type of dynamic and suspenseful drama that audiences throughout the world are eager to see.”

Besides Mercurio, “Bloodlands” is executive produced by Jimmy Mulville and Mark Redhead for HTM and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Pete Travis (“Omagh,” “The Go-Between”) is the director and Christopher Hall (“The Durrells”) is producing.

Acorn TV specializes in British and international television and has more than a million subscribers in the U.S. and Canada in addition to a viewer base in U.K., Australia, New Zealand and Latin America. Recent successes for the streamer include Irish period mystery series “Dead Still,” British dramas “Deadwater Fell,” “Gold Digger” and “The Nest.” Upcoming shows on the service include New Zealand thriller “The Sounds” and the second season of Australian drama “Mystery Road.”