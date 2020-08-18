Egyptian Star Amr Diab Sets Netflix Arabic Original Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Egyptian music star Amr Diab is set to return to acting after a 27-year hiatus with an Arabic original series for Netflix.

The as yet untitled series is a musical drama and is currently being developed.

The bestselling artist last featured in an acting role in 1993’s “Dehk Wele’b Wegad Wehob” (Laughter, Games, Seriousness and Love), alongside the late Omar Sharif.

“I am thrilled to work with Netflix on this new project,” said Diab. “I have always believed that art is a global language, and we have been able to build bridges of connections and love with diverse cultures through music. And, now with this new project with Netflix, I am excited that we will be reaching more than 193 million members in more than 190 countries around the world where they will be able to watch new content made in Egypt and enjoyed by the world.”

From 1983, when he released his first album “Ya Tareeq,” Diab has had a storied career, becoming one of the highest selling Arab music recording artists of all time. Six of his albums topped Billboard’s global top 10 chart, with 2014’s “Shoft El Ayam” peaking at No. 1. At the 2014 World Music Awards Diab won best Egyptian artist, best male Arab artist, and bestselling Arab album for 2013’s “El Leila.” In all he has won seven World Music Awards and six African Music Awards. In 2016, he was recognized by Guinness World Records as the first Arab singer to receive the largest number of international music awards for most album sales in the Middle East.

“For the past 30 years, Amr Diab has captured people’s hearts all over the world,” said Ahmed Sharkawi, director of Arabic Original Series at Netflix. “He is a trendsetting icon who resonates with different generations through his music and talent. We are confident that this new project will excite fans and members for the glorious return of Amr Diab to screen.”

Arabic-language Netflix series that are now streaming include “Justice,” “Dollar,” and “Jinn,” with “Paranormal” and “AlRawabi School for Girls” in production.