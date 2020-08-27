Amazon Prime Video Sets U.K. Back to School Dating Show, Rap Music Drama ‘Jungle’

Amazon Prime Video has commissioned a brace of U.K. Original series, an eight-part immersive dating show produced by Studio Lambert (“The Nest”), and six-part musical drama, “Jungle,” produced by fledgeling outfit Nothing Lost.

The dating show will see a cast of single Brits, including those from across the LGBTQ+ spectrum, try and find true love by going back to high school for a second time, entering the nostalgic world of ’80s, ’90s and ’00s American high school movies to complete a search for love.

Georgia Brown, director of European Amazon Originals for Prime Video, said: “We can’t wait to see these singles immersed in an all-American high school experience, and cast them as the stars in their very own teen movie in the hope of them finding love.”

“The idea of finding love in the melting pot of an American High School is a pop cultural cornerstone,” said Tim Harcourt, creative director for Studio Lambert. “Every romantic singleton would love a chance to relive a cinematic version of their school days knowing what they know now and more importantly who they are now. Maybe this time the Jock might fall for the Captain of the Chess Club and the Cheerleader might fall for the Maths Geek.”

Elsewhere, “Jungle” follows the connected lives of two separate strangers, each facing their own struggles, viewed through the prism of U.K. rap, grime and drill music, and giving a perspective on often unseen worlds of inner city London.

“’Jungle’ will shine a light on the amazing creativity of the U.K.’s drill, grime and rap music scenes and hopefully empower a varied collection of British storytellers to create captivating content which reflects the diversity of the U.K. today,” Brown said.

“Jungle” production outfit Nothing Lost is founded by Chas Appeti and Junior Okoli, creatives with a background in cinematography, film, music and visual arts, whose piece “Woke” was shortlisted for the Saatchi & Saatchi New Creators Class of 2019. This is Nothing Lost’s first scripted series commission.

“We can’t wait. This one’s super special for us so we’re just really excited for you guys to see it and experience the world we’ve created in Jungle,” said Okoli and Appeti. “It’s so unique. And the talent and creativity we’ve been allowed to source for this project has just been through the roof, so yeah…this one’s going to be special. You’ll see.”