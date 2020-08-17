Amazon Prime Video Orders Comedy Series ‘Binge Reloaded’ from Redseven

Amazon Prime Video Germany has ordered comedy series “Binge Reloaded” from Redseven Entertainment, a Red Arrow Studios company.

The show will continue in the vein of popular comedy show “Switch Reloaded,” which played several years on German channel ProSieben, owned by Red Arrow’s parent company ProSiebenSat.1. Each of the eight 30-minute episodes of “Binge Reloaded” will feature short sketches, including parodies of popular streaming or TV moments, performed by a cast playing a host of German media personalities.

The cast of “Binge Reloaded” includes parody veterans Michael Kessler and Martin Klempnow, known for their appearance in “Switch Reloaded,” and newcomers Tahnee Schaffarczyk, Antonia von Romatowski, Joyce Ilg, Jan van Weyde, Paul Sedlmeir and Christian Schiffer. The show is written by Marc Löb and directed by Erik Polls, Sven Nagel and Joscha Seehausen with Georg Kappenstein as producer and Sebastian Benthues serving as executive producer.

“Binge Reloaded” will stream on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and Austria in late 2020.

Jobst Benthues, CEO of Redseven Entertainment, said: “Comedy is one of Redseven’s core strengths – and with ‘Binge Reloaded,’ we are creating a unique series which builds on the best comedy traditions, and is full of cult potential.”

Christoph Schneider, managing director of Amazon Prime Video Germany, said: “We are very excited to be able to present an absolute comedy highlight to our Prime members with ‘Binge Reloaded.’ Whether series, films, fictional show characters, actors, presenters, athletes or national and international stars and starlets – no screen favourite is safe from the high-quality parodies of the fantastic cast.”

Key Redseven shows include “Germany’s Next Top Model” and “Queen of Drags” for ProSieben; “The Taste” and “Married at First Sight” for SAT.1; and “Old People’s Home for 4 Year Olds” for VOX.