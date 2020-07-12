Shelter Streaming Platform for Architecture Fans Launches in Australia

Australian actor-producer and entrepreneur Dustin Clare is launching Shelter, a new streaming platform for architecture enthusiasts. The platform is targeting a global audience and will carry a mixture of films, TV shows as well as its own originals.

Shelter is built on a technology platform from New Zealand’s Shift 72, which has recently supplied the software for film festivals such as those in Sydney and Melbourne, which have gone virtual. This is Shift 72’s first move into SVOD.

Shelter will launch with an initial 200 hours of content on July 31. Cost to the consumer, after a 14-day free trial, is set at $5.99 or GBP4.99, A$7.99 and EUR4.99 per month.

Acquired shows available at launch include: 2013 festival favourite “Tadao Ando: From Emptiness to Infinity”; multi-award-winning “Don Freeman’s Art House”; “Tiny,” a film about minimal-sized homes, that was the winner of the Green Planet Award at the Rhode Island International Film Festival Tiny; and South American documentary “Do More With Less” (“Hacer Mucho Con Poco”) about Ecuadorean architects and alternative economic models.

The first Shelter original is “Inspired Architecture,” a six-part series of 15 minutes shows on uniquely Australian structures, shot and crafted by award-winning filmmaker Jim Lounsbury (The Meaning of Vanlife, The Infinite Lens).

Shelter has also partnered with global magazines Design Anthology and Green Magazine to host and present premium video content from these international brands.

As a performer, Clare is best known for his role as Gannicus in the “Spartacus” series, the “Wolf Creek” TV series and films including “Pacific Rim: Uprising.” He is also a partner is indie production and distribution company, Fighting Chance Films, based in northern New South Wales.

“The reality of lockdown has made us re-examine our connection to home, our immediate environment, and the world around us. Through Shelter, we invite viewers to explore, be inspired, be entertained and engrossed, and most of all, be engaged with the world of architecture, design, lifestyle and outdoor living,” said Clare in a statement.