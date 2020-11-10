Netflix Taps ITN CEO Anna Mallett as Vice President of Physical Production for U.K., EMEA

Netflix has appointed Anna Mallett as vice president of physical production for the U.K. and local language production across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia Pacific.

Mallett, who joins from ITN where she currently serves as CEO, will lead the Netflix production management team across these regions for live-action series, non-fiction and film. She will be based in London, reporting to VP physical production Ty Warren.

The hire marks yet another major coup for Netflix, which has steadily been snapping up U.K. talent in recent months. Most recently, the streamer hired producer Fiona Lamptey for a U.K. features role.

Warren said: “Anna brings a wealth of global production experience and strategic expertise to our production team as we continue to expand our investment in original programming throughout the world. I’m excited to work with her as we continue to stand up our productions and position the Netflix studio for its next stage of growth and success.”

“I am thrilled to be joining Netflix at this exciting time as the company continues to accelerate its production of great stories from all over the world,” Mallett added. “Netflix is a creative powerhouse, and I am looking forward to working with my exceptional new colleagues across the U.K., EMEA, LATAM and APAC to bring the very best films and series to audiences everywhere.”

Mallett joined ITN in April 2019, overseeing one of the largest independent television production companies in the U.K. and the producer of live network news programming for ITV, Channel 4 and Channel 5.

Prior to joining ITN, Mallett was chief operating officer and managing director, production, at BBC Studios, a commercial subsidiary of the BBC, where she was responsible for the business and operational leadership of all in-house production areas within BBC Studios. High profile shows at BBC Studios under her tenure includes “Strictly Come Dancing” and “Doctor Who.”

Mallett has also served as CEO of BBC Studios and Post Production Ltd, now BBC Studioworks, and controller of business strategy, responsible for the BBC’s overall commercial strategy.

Earlier, Mallett worked for seven years at the Boston Consulting Group in London, focusing on media and retail. She has an MBA from Harvard and a DPhil from Oxford.