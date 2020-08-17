Netflix Adds Stand-up Comedy From Malaysia, Movies From Indonesia

Netflix has unveiled a comedy special TV show from Malaysia, “Dr. Jason Leong: Hashtag Blessed” and two feature films from Indonesia, as part of a plan to expand its roster of content from South East Asia.

Leong is a former medical doctor who switched to stand-up comedy, and became the first Malaysian to win the Annual International Hong Kong Comedy Festival, in 2013. He has since performed for Comedy Central’s Stand-up Asia, and was the first Malaysian to perform full professional sets at both Hollywood’s Laugh Factory and New York’s Gotham Comedy Club, according to the South China Morning Post.

His Netflix special delivers a routine that pokes fun at business class show-offs, traditional healers and other insufferable types. “I’m excited to be on Netflix. Now the world can see how good I am at stand-up comedy. And also my humility. When it comes to being humble, I am the best. And also comedy. Yes,” said Leong in a prepared script. The show will be available in September, ahead of Merdeka (Independence Day) and Malaysia Day 2020.

Netflix has also committed to two untitled feature films by Indonesian women directors. One is directed by Nia Dinata (“Love For Share,” “Joni’s Promise”) and produced by Kalyana Shiri. The other is directed by up-and-coming new industry voice, Hadrah Daeng Ratu and produced by Starvision. No details of plot, genre or casting were disclosed, though Netflix said that the two would be released in 2021.

They were commissioned by Myleeta Aga, Netflix’s director of content Southeast Asia Australia and New Zealand.

The new films will join a collection of Indonesian titles currently available for Netflix members such as “The Night Comes For Us,” “Love for Sale,” “Aruna and Her Palate,” “One Day We’ll Talk About Today,” “Imperfect,” “Humba Dreams,” “Semesta” and another recently announced original, “Crazy Awesome Teachers.”