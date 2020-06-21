Netflix Hires Que Minh Luu to Head Originals in Australia

Global streaming giant Netflix has hired Que Minh Luu as its director of local originals for Australia. She was previously an executive producer at the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

The move is understood to signal a greater commitment by Netflix to commissioning more local content from Australia. Luu will be based in Sydney and take up the role from mid-July.

While at the ABC, during a three and a half year stint, she was involved in genre bending shows including Content, Diary of an Uber Driver, Retrograde, and The Heights. Prior to that she was a freelance editor, and then in the script department at Matchbox Pictures.

She is a member of several boards, including the SPA Screen Forever Advisory board, Screen Australia’s Gender Matters Task Force, and the Jesse Cox Audio Fellowship board, which she helped create in honour of her late partner, Jesse Cox, a Walkley Award winning radio producer.

“I’ve loved my time at the ABC. I’m particularly grateful to formidable boss lady Sally Riley, who saw something in this giant nerdburger standing before her those years ago. I got to make some amazing shows and try out some weird stuff, all with her backing and trust.

“In these uncertain times, the ABC will endure. I am a passionate advocate for the ABC and the critical function it performs for the public. It’s been a privilege to contribute to, and to confront, issues of diversity and inclusion within the org and the content it makes.”

Australian screen media has been rocked by collapsing revenues at traditional broadcasters, woes for pay-TV leader Foxtel and mass redundancies at Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Much of the turmoil has been sparked by the success of streaming companies.