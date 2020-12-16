Myleeta Aga Departs Netflix in Asia

Seasoned television executive Myleeta Aga has departed Netflix after little more than a year in the job as director of content in Southeast Asia and Australia and New Zealand. Content oversight in the region now passes to Seoul-based Kim Minyoung.

“Myleeta Aga has left Netflix after 12-months. following an internal realignment of the Southeast Asia and Australia content teams. We thank Myleeta for her contribution and wish her every success in her future endeavors,” a Netflix spokesperson confirmed by email.

“It’s been an amazing year! I am proud of the work that our team has done, putting Southeast Asia and Australia on the map for Netflix, and showcasing the phenomenal potential of the creative community across these countries to audiences at home and around the world. I believe in the power of great stories, and I am confident in the success that lies ahead,” Aga said in a prepared statement.

Her departure comes as part of a wave of personnel changes at Netflix. The reshuffles follow Bela Bajaria’s confirmation in September as the platform’s head of global TV.

Netflix is enjoying impressive growth within the massive Asia-Pacific region. But it is believed to have reassessed the different levels of economic sophistication between the most advanced markets, such as Japan, Korea, Australia and New Zealand, and the less developed countries that dominate South East Asia. Within Asia it will now adopt a country-first strategy. A reduced role is though unlikely to have suited a veteran exec with multi-territory experience.

Aga previously spent some 10 years at the BBC, with her most recent role as senior VP and GM for Southeast Asia and India. Her credits included Indian remakes of “The Office” and “Criminal Justice.” She departed the British corporation when BBC Studios merged its Asian and Australasian production units into one larger entity under Jon Penn. Before that, she previously worked at the Travel Channel and India’s UTV, which was later acquired by Disney.