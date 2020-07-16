Moira Horgan Joins Britbox Streaming Platform Ahead of Australia Launch

Moira Horgan has been appointed as country head of British-themed streaming platform Britbox, which plans to launch in Australia later this year. Britbox is jointly owned by BBC Studios, the commercial arm of U.K. public broadcaster the BBC, and its commercial-sector rival ITV.

Horgan joins from Network 10, where she was head of content and commercial partnerships for digital media. Prior to that she was GM of content partnerships at Telstra Media, leading the overall content partnerships strategy for Telstra TV and Big Pond Movies. She also held prior roles at Fetchtv, Foxsports and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

She will be expected to work closely with the BritBox team in North America, where the service launched in the U.S. in 2017, followed by Canada in 2018, and the U.K. in 2019. In January it was reported that the North American service had 650,000 subscribers.

In addition, Richard Hill has been appointed head of launch marketing and PR, joining BritBox from his position as digital strategy lead for SBS. He was previously with Lego and eBay. Hill also worked as the head of digital marketing and the digital & communities manager at BBC Worldwide (now BBC Studios).

Shows available on BritBox include “Downton Abbey,” “Gavin & Stacey,” “Broadchurch” and “Doctor Who.” The platform has also recently added deals to create a collection of Agatha Christie adaptations, spanning films, TV series, and audio plays of the iconic mystery novelist.

It also recently launched the full collection of BBC productions of Shakespeare’s plays. It was reported to be the first time all 37 Shakespeare adaptations were available to stream in one place.