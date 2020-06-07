Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu Pair up for Netflix Variety Show ‘Twogether’

Netflix has secured the services of two of East Asia’s most in demand young stars Lee Seung-gi and Jasper Liu, for unscripted travel variety show “Twogether.” The show goes to air from June 26.

The pair travel to destinations suggested by their fans and become friends despite their language differences. The six-part show sees the pair begin by visiting Yogyakarta and Bali in Indonesia, then Bangkok and Chiang Mai in Thailand, and finally Pokhara and Kathmandu in Nepal. These are all locations that were recommended by their fans. If they successfully complete missions given in each city, they will be allowed to head to a special place to meet their waiting fans.

Lee, from South Korea, is a musician, TV host and actor with film credits including “Love Forecast” and “The Princess and the Matchmaker” and a prolific TV resume including “Brilliant Legacy” and “My Girlfriend is a Nine-Tailed Fox.”

Hailing from Taiwan, Liu was the star of hit film “More Than Blue,” and Take Me to the Moon,” and TV shows including “Before We Get Married,” and Netflix’s “Triad Princess.”

“Twogether” is produced by Company SangSang, the Korean company responsible for many popular shows, including “Family Outing” and “Running Man,” as well as Netflix original series “Busted!” and “Park Na-rae: Glamour Warning.”