Three Indonesian Series Underway at Wattpad and Screenplay Films for Streaming Platform Vidio

Three series developed by Indonesia’s Screenplay Films and online story platform Wattpad have found a home at streaming platform Vidio. All three will be presented in Bahasa Indonesian and released in 2021.

The three – “Turn On” adapted from a story by Tiara Wales, “Live With My Ketos,” and “Paradise Garden” – are the first to be greenlighted first-look deal under a first-look deal between Wattpad and Screenplay to develop hit Indonesian Wattpad stories for Vidio, which the company describes as “the new home of Wattpad adaptations in Indonesia.”

Previously, in 2018, Wattpad and Screenplay had a deal to provide 15 or more titles to rival streamer Iflix. However, earlier this year multi-territory Iflix ran into financial problems and was sold to Tencent Video.

As an online novel on Wattpad, “Turn On” depicts an affluent tech executive who forms an unlikely bond with his employee. A relationship that starts off as transactional and no strings attached, eventually turns into something more and allows them both to escape from traumas of the past. The screen adaptation is written by Keke Mayang and Ve Handojo and will star Giorgino Abraham and Clara Bernadeth.

“Live With My Ketos” has also accumulated millions of views online – 16.8 million to date – and was written by Matcharay. The eight-episode series adaptation will start shooting early in 2021 and be released quickly. The story involves a man and a woman who initially dislike each other intensely. But after ending up in an arranged engagement they begin to have feelings for each other.

“Paradise Garden,” written by Khojina and with 800,000 reads online, is a mystery drama involving two people who are connected by their searches for missing siblings. Their search takes them to an elite housing complex where strange things happen. The screen adaptation is written by Tommy Dewo, Agasyah Karim, and Khalid Kashogi.

Screenplay’s Wicky Olindo will serve as producer on all three series titles. Executive producers are Tina Arwin for Vidio and Anthony Buncio for Screenplay Films, along with Wattpad’s Aron Levitz and Eric Lehrman.

Wattpad has supplied more than 70 stories to studios and producers around the world. Within Asia it has deals with Huayi Korea, with India’s Times Bridge and regional streamer Viu. This year, Wattpad has announced original series project with international partners, including “Perfect Addiction” with Constantin Film and JB Pictures; “She’s With Me” and “The Last She,” with Sony Pictures Television; “Float” with Collective Pictures, which will star and be produced by Robbie Amell; and “The Bro Code” and “How to Lose Weight and Survive the Apocalypse,” with Australia’s Screen Queensland.

In 2020, Wattpad’s hit film “After We Collided” was an indie box-office hit, opening strongly across Europe in September. The film is a sequel that follows “After,” the 2019 indie hit that won a People’s Choice Award and three Teen Choice Awards.

Vidio broadcasts 51 linear TV channels (both FTA and premium) and 29 online radio stations. It also serves up video-on-demand for local drama series, Asian, Korean drama, Bollywood, and Hollywood content. It is available on multiple platforms in Indonesia including web, mobile, setup-box, and smart TVs.