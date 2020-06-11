India’s Zee5 Agrees Two Season Adaptation of NENT U.K.’s ‘Black Widows’

Indian streaming platform Zee5 and producer Big Synergy Media have struck a deal with NENT Studios U.K. to produce two seasons of “Black Widows.”

The show was originally a Finnish dark comedy-drama of the same title, in which three best friends try to kill their husbands. But one of the men survive and seeks revenge on the deadly female trio. It was created by Roope Lehtinen and Mikko Polla (now of Fire Monkey, previously Moskito) for Finnish broadcaster Nelonen, and has since been sold by NENT as a scripted format.

The Indian version will be the eighth international remake of the show, following earlier versions in Ukraine, Estonia, Lithuania, the Middle East, Mexico, Scandinavia and the Czech Republic. Zee5 and Big Synergy plan two 12-hour series. The first episodes will premiere on Zee5 later this year and be produced by Namit Sharma and Big Synergy.

“ ‘Black Widows’ is an engaging story featuring strong female protagonists, plenty of suspense, and a large dose of dark humour. We could immediately see its appeal for Indian audiences. This could prove to be a hugely popular, binge-worthy series when it launches later this year,” said Tarun Katial, CEO, Zee5 India.

“With its universally relatable themes, intrigue and focus on female relationships, ‘Black Widows’ is a contemporary scripted format that continually proves itself to be readily adaptable. Zee5 and Big Synergy Media have exciting plans for this production,” said Jess Khanom, SVP sales for APAC at NENT Studios UK.

London-based distribution business DRG, owned by Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group), rebranded earlier this year as NENT Studios U.K., as part of a wider reorganization of the business to focus on premium drama. Operations are headed by Richard Halliwell as U.K. CEO.

NENT was previously involved in other scripted format deals including “Doc Martin,” which has been adapted in Germany, France, Greece, The Netherlands, Spain and the Czech Republic/Slovakia, “Shameless,” which has been remade in the U.S. and Turkey, and Australian title ‘Small Time Gangster’ has been remade in Romania.