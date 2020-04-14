HBO Asia Unveils ‘Workers’ Chinese Language Drama Series

HBO Asia has unveiled details of its light-hearted Chinese-language drama series “Workers.” The show is the latest in a growing roster of local productions in Asia, by pay-TV groups and digital platforms.

Based on a novel of the same title, the show follows a group of construction workers who daydream about being wealthy. They resort to countless outrageous get-rich-quick schemes only to make fools out of themselves. The cast is headed by Christopher Lee (“A Good Wife”) and Alex Ko (“Back to the Good Times”).

HBO will upload it to HBO GO from May 10, with the first two episodes immediately available. The remaining four parts will follow as weekly instalments.

The show is an HBO Asia Original series produced in association with Kbro Media and HIM International Music. Production is by DaMou Entertainment, the studio behind another HBO Asia series “The World Between Us.”

“Workers” is directed by Cheng Fen-Fen (“Go Brother!”), produced by Golden Bell-winning producer Lin Yu-Ling (“The World Between Us”), and written by Hong Zi-Ying (“On Children”) and Cheng Fen-Fen.

“With 20 HBO Asia Original productions to date, WarnerMedia is ramping up its investment in distinctive locally relevant content this year,” said Clement Schwebig, MD of WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks, Southeast Asia, Pacific and China, in a prepared statement. “Our past Taiwanese original productions, from ‘The Teenage Psychic’ to ‘The World Between Us,’ have not only scored critical acclaim internationally, but also won the hearts of fans across the region and beyond.”

The show’s other cast members include: Yu An-Shun (“A Taiwanese Tale of Two Cities”), Miao Ke-Li (“The Jewelry Box”), Hsueh Shih-Ling (“Single Ladies Senior”), Peggy Tseng (“GATAO 2: Rise of the King”), Summer Meng (“Single Day”), Tseng Chin-hua (“Detention”), Queenie Fang (“The Teenage Psychic 2”), Chloe Xiang (“How to Train Our Dragon”) and Penny Lin (“Lonely Memory”).