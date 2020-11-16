Disney Plus Hires Izham Omar for South East Asia Role

The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia has announced the appointment of Ahmad Izham Omar as executive director of content & creative for its streaming service Disney Plus. The direct-to-consumer service has not yet launched in most of the region.

The appointment has immediate effect. Omar will be based in Singapore and report to Amit Malhotra, regional lead, emerging markets, The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific.

Omar will be responsible for developing and producing original programming as well as acquiring content, ensuring end-to-end title launch readiness, the company said. He will also oversee the production of surround content for major sports and general entertainment programs.

Within Southeast Asia, Disney Plus has only launched in Indonesia to date. There it hatched a partnership with leading local player Telkomsel and branded the service Disney Plus Hotstar. No date has been given for further regional rollout.

“(Omar) joins the team at an important juncture when Disney Plus is expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia, and his strategic vision, breadth of experience and outstanding leadership will be key in steering Disney’s creative engine and delighting subscribers with the magic of our storytelling,” said Malhotra in a statement.

Omar was previously CEO of Primeworks Studios, Malaysia’s largest production company, and part of joins Disney from Media Prima. He began his media career in 2003 by launching the iconic 8TV, and within Media Prima was involved in the launch of streaming service Tonton. Omar is also a multi award-winning music producer, arranger, songwriter and musician, having worked with artistes including Faizal Tahir, Siti Nurhaliza, Too Phat and Relish.