Australia’s Stan to Increase Local Content Production

Australian streaming platform Stan is to increase its production of original TV content. It is backed in the initiative by parent company Nine Entertainment, which will focus more of its own production capabilities through Stan.

“The expanded original production slate will include investments and co-productions with international partners, including Hollywood studios and major international networks,” the company said on Monday.

It announced five new titles for this year, and said that it would reach 30 originals per annum within five years.

The 2020 slate is headed by “Eden,” an eight-part, hour-long original drama series that probes the secret lives of a raft of characters after the disappearance of a young woman in a place that looks like paradise. The production is created by Australia’s rising creative star Vanessa Gazy and the creators of Every Cloud Productions (“Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries”) and Balloon Entertainment (“Skins”), that is now in production. John Curran (“Tracks,” “Chappaquiddick”) will serve as set-up director on the series, with Mirrah Foulkes (“Judy & Punch”) also attached to direct.

Also, already in production are: “Bump,” a ten-part, half-hour original drama series that stars Claudia Karvan, and reunites the creative team behind “Love My Way” and “The Secret Life of Us”; and “Dom and Adrian: 2020,” an original comedy special from Christiaan Van Vuuren and Nick Boshier, creators of “Bondi Hipsters.”

Rounding out the lineup are: four-part true crime documentary series “After The Night” which explores one of Australia’s deadliest serial killers, Eric Edgar Cooke; and an untitled film directed by Christiaan Van Vuuren from a script by Elliot Vella, Gretel Vella & Timothy Walker.

“Stan continues to experience significant growth, reaching a scale that is delivering strong positive cash flow. As part of our strategy to bring the world’s best content to Australians, we will shift greater investment into Stan Original productions through our local and international partnerships,” said Stan CEO, Mike Sneesby in a prepared statement.