AMC’s Shudder Streaming Service Launching in Australia, New Zealand

AMC Networks’ speciality SVOD service Shudder launched Monday in Australia and New Zealand with titles including breakout hits “Creepshow” and “Cursed Films.”

Shudder offers a menu of on-demand horror, thriller, and suspense programming and originally rolled out in the U.S. It has since expanded to Canada, the U.K. and Germany.

It will be available in Australia and New Zealand on the web, iOS, Apple TV, Android and Android TV, and also FireTV in Australia. Plans start at A$5.83 and NZ$6.67.

Recent content branded as Shudder Originals include the Zoom-based, shot in quarantine chiller “Host”; eco-horror “The Beach House,” “Blood Machines,” “Blood Quantum,” “Lake of Death,” “Random Acts of Violence” (premiering Aug. 20), “Scare Package,” “The Room,” “Yummy” and “Z.” Asian-made titles include Joko Anwar’s “ Impetigore,” and 2018 Japanese hit “One Cut of the Dead.”

“We’re thrilled to share our unrivaled collection of curated horror and supernatural movies and series with Australian and New Zealand audiences just in time for Halloween season, where we feature our biggest and best programming of the year,” said Craig Engler, Shudder’s General Manager. “These new launches continue our growing international expansion and our commitment to offer premium genre entertainment to a global audience.”

Shudder recently ordered a full set of season 3 scripts for the series “Creepshow,” based on George A. Romero’s iconic 1982 movie. The order came despite its second season isn’t close to being in the can yet. Season 2 of “Creepshow” was due to have started shooting in March in Atlanta. But its start was delayed by the coronavirus production shutdown which has hit many parts of North America.