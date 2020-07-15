BBC’s ‘A Suitable Boy’ Vikram Seth Adaptation Heads to Netflix

Global streaming giant Netflix has come on board “A Suitable Boy,” the BBC Studios and Lookout Point adaptation of Vikram Seth’s bestselling novel. The series begins airing later this month in the U.K. on BBC One.

Netflix will be the exclusive home of “A Suitable Boy” for all global territories, except Canada, the U.S. and China. In the U.K. and Ireland, the Mira Nair-directed series will be available on Netflix 12 months after its release on BBC One. The series was one of the highlights of 17 new Indian films and series announced by Netflix on Thursday.

The cast of the six-part drama, shot entirely on location in India, is led by Bollywood leading man Ishaan Khatter (“Beyond the Clouds,” “Dhadak”) and Indian screen legend Tabu (“The Namesake,” “Life of Pi,” “Andhadhun”) alongside rising star Tanya Maniktala in the central role of Lata.

“A Suitable Boy” tells the story of spirited university student, played by Tanya Maniktala, as she comes of age in North India in 1951, at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

It was adapted for the screen by Andrew Davies (“Pride and Prejudice,” “War & Peace,” “Les Miserables”).

Lookout Point is wholly owned by BBC Studios, the production arm of the British Broadcasting Corporation. Executive producers on the series are Davies, Nair and Seth; Faith Penhale, Laura Lankester and Will Johnston for Lookout Point; Lydia Dean Pilcher and Aradhana Seth (who also produce); and Mona Qureshi and Ayela Butt for the BBC. BBC Studios distributes the series internationally.

“The demand for quality British drama is higher than ever globally so we are thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this wonderful series to bring audiences around the world Vikram Seth’s literary classic reimagined with such colour and vigor,” said Caroline Stone, director of independent drama at BBC Studios. “The talent on and off screen for ‘A Suitable Boy’ are exceptional and have helped to make this a series of which we are very proud.”