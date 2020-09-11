Stevie Lee, Wrestler and ‘Jackass 3D’ Star, Dies at 54

Wrestler and “Jackass 3D” star Stevie Lee, who went by the name Puppet the Psycho Dwarf in the ring, died on Wednesday. He was 54.

Lee’s family confirmed the news on Thursday on a GoFundMe page, sharing that the athlete “unexpectedly passed away” at his home.

“He was beloved by many and has many friends that were family, fans that adored him, but only his brother Jim left to take care of final arrangement,” the statement read. “Puppet has put smiles across the world with his hardcore attitude and lifestyle. He is a legend in the art of Midget Wrestling. He needs our help to give him one last curtain call. Please donate what you can, share his memories with everyone, and share this fundraiser to give the Psycho Dwarf the best resting place possible.”

Donations will go to Lee’s brother, Jim Richardson, to handle services and burial costs.

Born Stevie Lee Richardson, Lee made his wrestling debut in 1992 at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance. He wrestled several matches for Eastern Championship Wrestling before spending two years on the independent circuit.

The “Jackass 3D” star began his on-camera wrestling career on “NWA: Total Nonstop Action” in 2002. He went on to create the Half Pint Brawlers organization, which earned its own reality series, “Half Pint Brawlers,” on Spike TV in 2010.

Lee also appeared as himself in Johnny Knoxville’s 2010 feature film “Jackass 3D” and was later cast as a Munchkin in 2013’s “Oz The Great And Powerful.” A year later, he starred in an episode of Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Freak Show.”

Lee is survived by his brother Jim Richardson.