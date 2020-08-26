Washington Football Team Employees Took Lewd Videos of Cheerleaders (Report)

Executives at The Washington Team took lewd videos of the franchise’s cheerleaders with the intention of distributing them internally, according to a report in The Washington Post.

Citing the recollection of a former team employee, The Post reported that a ten-minute video was compiled of outtakes from efforts to chronicle the making of an annual team calendar. The Post reported that Larry Michael, formerly the team’s lead broadcaster and a senior vice president, told subordinates to have a video made for owner Dan Snyder.

The Post said Snyder and the declined to comment. ““Nothing can be further from the truth. I was never asked to nor did I ask someone to compile videos as you described,” Michael told the Post.

The Post said it obtained a copy of the 2008 video from another former employee, along with an outtakes from a different calendar video from 2010 that were of a similar nature.

The Post has reported previously that women who worked for the team in the past related experiences of harassment and marginalization

The Washington Football Team has been under intense scrutiny in recent weeks. particularly as it was spurred to change the name of the team in the wake of protests in the U.S. this year over how people of color are treated in the United States.