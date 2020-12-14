Sportico Acquires College Sports Media Outlet The Intercollegiate

Sportico, Variety’s sister site, has acquired The Intercollegiate, a college sports media outlet run by Daniel Libit and Luke Cyphers, Sportico announced Monday.

Libit and Cyphers, co-editors and co-founders of The Intercollegiate, will join Sportico as sports business reporter-editor and reporter, respectively, where they will help spearhead and grow Sportico’s coverage of the college sports industry. Sportico has also acquired The Intercollegiate Podcast, a weekly show that critically examines college sports and features conversations with experts, academics, athletes, journalists, advocates and more.

“I can’t believe how fortunate we are at Sportico to not only be able to bring Daniel and Luke on board but to also acquire The Intercollegiate’s valuable library, data and assets,” said Dick Glover, CEO of Sportico. “This is another example of our commitment to provide exclusive, high-quality, actionable reportage to the sports business community.”

Libit and Cyphers launched The Intercollegiate in October 2019, where it quickly gained national attention for its relentless and singular use of public record-driven reporting to cover college sports. The publication has broken numerous stories and scandals over the past year and was profiled by NPR in a segment about sports journalism shifting to “cover more hard-edged topics.”

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to join the terrific staff at Sportico and are ecstatic at the prospect of expanding on the kind of enterprise journalism we’ve done on our own,” Libit. “We can only offer our sympathies to the nation’s public university records custodians, who will be hearing from us even more than before.”

Cyphers previously worked on the New York Daily News sports investigations team and spent a decade as a senior editor and senior writer at ESPN Magazine, during which time the publication claimed two National Magazine Awards for general excellence. Libit spent over a decade covering national politics for Politico, National Journal, The Daily, and CNBC.com, before launching an independent blog dedicated to investigating the University of New Mexico’s athletic department. In 2017, the New York Times profiled Libit and his exploits as, “The Blogger Who Became One University’s Scold.”