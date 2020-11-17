Picabo Street Documentary Launches With Lindsay Vonn, Frank Marshall Directing (EXCLUSIVE)

Olympic Channel has started production on a documentary on gold medalist skier Picabo Street, directed by Lindsey Vonn and Frank Marshall, Variety has learned exclusively.

Street won the gold in the Super-G at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan. She also won the silver medal in the downhill at the 1994 Olympics. The film, slated for release in 2022, will explore Street’s childhood, her difficult road to the gold medal, rise to fame and enduring legacy.

The project will be Vonn’s first film project via her new production company Après Productions. Vonn, who the downhill gold medal in 2010, co-founded Après Productions with her partner and longtime friend, Claire Brown, to create content that will tell untold athlete’s stories.

The Picabo Street film project will be part of the Olympic Channel’s signature documentary series, “Five Rings Films,” produced by Marshall and Mandalay Sports Media. Marshall, whose producing credits include the “Jason Bourne,” “Jurassic World” and “Indiana Jones” franchises, serves as executive producer alongside MSM’s Mike Tollin and Jon Weinbach whose recent credits include “The Last Dance.” Greg Groggel will serve as executive producer for the Olympic Channel.

Marshall has received Best Picture Academy Award nominations for “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “The Color Purple,” “The Sixth Sense,” “Seabiscuit” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” He received the Academy’s Irving G. Thalberg Award in 2018.

Previous released documentaries in the “Five Rings Films: series include “The Nagano Tapes,” the story of the underdog Czech Republic’s gold medal win in men’s ice hockey in 1998, directed by Ondrej Hudecek; “The People’s Fighters,” which examines Cuba’s boxing culture and highlights the career of Teofilo Stevenson, directed by Peter Berg; and “The Golden Generation,” which spotlights the Argentine Men’s National Team’s gold at the Athens 2004 Olympic Basketball Tournament, directed by Juan Jose Campanella.