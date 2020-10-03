New England Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton Tests Positive for COVID-19, Sunday Game Rescheduled

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton has tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN. He will not play in the team’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs, which the NFL announced would be rescheduled to either Monday or Tuesday.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19. The player immediately entered self-quarantine,” the Patriots said in a statement on Saturday. “Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point of care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

Newton becomes the first Patriots player on the league’s COVID-19 reserve list. He is playing his first season for the Patriots after six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady left the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after 20 seasons. The team currently has a 2-1 record, and the match-up against the Chiefs, the reigning Super Bowl winners, has been highly anticipated.

The Chiefs also had a player, practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu, test positive for coronavirus, which contributed to the NFL’s decision to postpone the game.

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs,” the Patriots’ statement continued. “The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

Coronavirus cases among NFL players has seen a recent increase. ESPN also reported 16 members of the Tennessee Titans have tested positive, and the NFL announced that its game against the Pittsburgh Steelers has been rescheduled from Sunday to Oct. 25.