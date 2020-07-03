MLB Cancels All-Star Game Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases in Los Angeles

Major League Baseball has officially canceled this year’s All-Star game, which was supposed to be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 14. To make up for it, the 2022 game will now be held at Dodger Stadium.

“Once it became clear we were unable to hold this year’s All-Star festivities, we wanted to award the Dodgers with the next available All-Star game, which is 2022,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press.

The game was likely canceled due to a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in L.A. County, causing California Gov. Gavin Newsom to order the closure of dine-in restaurants and movie theaters for the next three weeks.

“I want to thank the Dodgers organization and the city of Los Angeles for being collaborative partners in the early stages of All-Star preparation and for being patient and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic,” Manfred continued. “The 2022 All-Star celebration promises to be a memorable one with events throughout the city and at picturesque Dodger Stadium.”

L.A. Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten responded to Manfred, thanking him for giving L.A. the chance to host the 2022 All-Star game.

“As excited as we were to host this year’s All-Star game, we know that it will be worth the wait and that Dodger Stadium and Los Angeles will host a world-class event in 2022,” Kasten said.

This marks the first year since 1945 that an All-Star game has been canceled. The 2020 MLB season is still slated to begin July 23 after being postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.