Michael Jordan Donating $100 Million to Organizations Fighting for Racial Equality

Michael Jordan has committed to donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations that are dedicated to fighting racial equality.

“Black lives matter. This isn’t a controversial statement,” Jordan said in a statement from his company, Jordan Brand.” Until the ingrained racism that allows our country’s institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people.”

The announcement comes in the wake of nationwide protests of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery. People across the U.S. and beyond have taken to the streets to call attention to police brutality and systemic racism. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died on May 25 after a Minnesota police officer knelt on Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

“Today, we are announcing that Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will be donating $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education,” the statement said.

Jordan released a statement earlier in the week to speak out against racial injustice, saying, “I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.”

Many celebrities, including Kanye West, Seth Rogen, Drake, Ryan Reynolds and The Weeknd have dug deep in their pockets to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund, Black Lives Matter and other foundations aiming to help protect and improve the lives of Black people.

“The Jordan Brand is us, the black community. Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice,” the statement said.

In Friday’s announcement, Jordan commended progress that has been made, but recognizes there is still more work that needs to be done.

“The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. It’s 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.”