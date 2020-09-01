LA 2028 Olympics Unveils Emblem With Support From Billie Eilish, Reese Witherspoon, Gabby Douglas

Organizers of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles are launching the official emblem, with backing from 26 high-profile athletes and entertainers.

LA28 unveiled the logo Tuesday — with the L, 2 and 8 serving as the foundation and individual stories expressed through an ever-changing “A.” Participants in the launch, bringing their personal stories and dreams to life through their individual interpretations include Billie Eilish, Lilly Singh, Reese Witherspoon, and Olympians Alex Morgan, Allyson Felix, Chloe Kim, Gabby Douglas, Michael Johnson, and Simone Manuel.

“There has never been a more important time to give rise to athlete voices,” said LA28 Chairperson Casey Wasserman. “Sports are a special part of our global culture, connecting people and fans across communities and around the world. The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform for individual stories of triumph, heartbreak and opportunity as we recognize and revere humanity’s diversity and dreams for the future.”

Other participants in the launch include Adam Rippon, Aidan Kosaka, Alex Israel, Bobby Hundreds, Chantel Navarro, Chaz Bojórquez, Dr. Woo, Ezra Frech, Ibtihaj Muhammad, Jamal Hill, Lex Gillette, Oz Sanchez, Rachel Sumekh,, Scout Bassett, and Steven Harrington.

“Los Angeles defies a singular identity and there’s not one way to represent LA,” said LA28 Chief Athlete Officer and five-time Olympic medalist Janet Evans. “LA is what it is because of the people and the LA28 Games should represent that. The best way to capture the energy of Los Angeles and the Games is through a collection of voices.”

Felix, a nine-time Olympic medalist, said the shape of her ‘A’ art is inspired by her love for movement and her LA roots: “The culture of sports and excellence is something I grew up with in LA,” said Felix. “I grew up a Trojan fan, a Lakers fan, a Dodgers fan. I’ve been surrounded by excellence growing up here. People in LA are doing incredible things and it’s hard for that not to rub off. You want to be better when you’re here.”