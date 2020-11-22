Casts of ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ and ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’ Removed From Studio Over COVID-19 Concerns

The casts of Fox Sports’ pregame shows, “Fox NFL Sunday” and “Fox NFL Kickoff” will not appear in Fox’s Los Angeles studios today due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

Instead, Chris Myers will host both shows, with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush also in-studio. Regular “Fox NFL Sunday” cast members Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Michael Strahan and Jay Glazer will call in to the show remotely. “Fox NFL Kickoff” cast members Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Mike Vick, Dave Wannstedt and Colin Cowherd will also not be in the studio.

Fox Sports made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday night, writing: “In accordance with CDC guidance, Los Angeles County Department of Public Health safety guidelines – and out of an abundance of caution for our team – Sunday’s ‘Fox NFL Kickoff’ and ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ pregame shows from our Los Angeles studio will not include their regular casts. Filling in as host for both shows will be Chris Myers with analysts Charles Woodson and Reggie Bush in studio, while members of the ‘Fox NFL Sunday’ cast will appear via remote. We look forward to the return of both casts to their regular posts soon.”

Earlier in the season, Fox also temporarily removed the cast of its college football pregame show “Big Noon Kickoff,” later revealing that cast member Urban Meyer had tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases continue to climb across California, with the majority of the counties in the state now under a “limited stay-at-home order.” The curfew is meant to limit non-essential work and gatherings between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.