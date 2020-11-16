Endeavor On Location Hires Amex Veteran Deborah Curtis as Chief Marketing Officer

Veteran American Express executive Deborah Curtis has joined Endeavor On Location as its chief marketing officer.

The move was announced Monday. In her new role, Curtis will focus on further integrating the organization into its parent company Endeavor and driving marketing initiatives that continue to elevate On Location as a leader in consumer experiences.

On Location is a premium experiential event business specializing in curated hospitality, ticketing, virtual and live event production and travel management in the sports and entertainment industries. Official partners include the NFL, NCAA, PGA of America and the United States Tennis Association.

Curtis spent more than a decade at American Express. Most recently, she served as the company’s vice president and head of global brand and product experiences where she oversaw Amex’s global experiential strategy, marketing and partnerships across entertainment, sports, premier events, digital commerce and the arts. While with Amex, Curtis helped lead campaigns that claimed awards at the Emmys, Cannes Lions and the CLIOs.

Curtis received spots on Billboard’s Master of Branding (2019), Power 100 (2018, 2017), Branding Power Players (2018, 2017) and Power Women in Music (2013-2018) lists, as well as Variety’s Power Women of NY (2016, 2018) and Sports Business Journal’s Branding Power Players (2018).

During her tenure, American Express attempted to integrate its offerings into events from a 20,000 square-foot fan experience at the U.S. Open to sponsored digital initiatives with musicians like Taylor Swift. She also emphasized the importance of diversity during her 2016 interview for Variety’s Power of Women NY list.

“I stress the importance of having a very diverse team,” Curtis said at the time. “To me the richness that comes from a diverse team, talent and backgrounds always ends up with a better outcome.”

Endeavor is the parent of major Hollywood talent agency WME.