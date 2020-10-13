Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The Portuguese soccer federation made the announcement of his diagnosis on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press. The sports organization said that Ronaldo is doing well and does not currently show any symptoms of coronavirus. He’s also being isolated from other teammates and staff.

Ronaldo left the Portuguese national team following his positive test, according to ESPN. Other players on the Portugal team took coronavirus tests on Tuesday, which all came back negative. The team will be without their star player when they face off against Sweden on Wednesday in the Union of European Football Associations’ Nations League game.

On Sunday, Ronaldo played in the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and France, which finished in a tie at 0-0. He also played in the 0-0 draw between Portugal and Spain last week.