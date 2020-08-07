From your very own light saber to a Death Star made out of Legos, it seems like practically anything from “Star Wars” can be yours. No other series has mastered merchandising quite like “Star Wars.” On that note, why not bring a bit of that world into your home? There are enough “Star Wars”-inspired home goods out there to claim a spot in every room in your house, from the kitchen to the office, bathroom and any other place you can think of. Whether you want to go all in and bring that galaxy far, far away much closer or prefer just a touch of Baby Yoda around, options abound. These are the best “Star Wars”-inspired home goods in the galaxy. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Picnic Time “Star Wars” Death Star Circo Cheese Set

Festive and functional, this cheese board set is truly out of this world, since the Death Star is laser-engraved into the durable hardwood cutting board. The swivel-style circular cheese board opens to reveal four different stainless steel tools for all your cutting needs, including a full-tang cheese plane, knife/spreader, curved knife with dual pronged tip and a sharp cheese knife for hard cheeses. $32.99, amazon.com

2. Youni Star Wars Movie Shower Curtain

Rub a dub dub, it’s time to spice up your tub! Bath time is so much more fun with a Stormtroopers shower curtain. Made from sturdy polyester, it’s safe for your family and the environment since it’s non-vinyl and non-PEVA, as well as free of dyes. It comes with 12 plastic shower curtain hooks for easy installation. $19.95, amazon.com

3. ChopSabers Lightsaber Light Up Chopsticks

Not playing with your food is practically impossible with these lightsaber chopsticks! Sushi night just got a lot more exciting with these bright red and blue LEDs that light up your meal. The set comes with two pairs of BPA-free plastic LED lightsaber chopsticks. You can turn them on with the touch of a button. They come with the batteries so you can chow down like a Jedi immediately. $12.97, amazon.com

4. Uncanny Brands Star Wars Death Star Popcorn Maker

The “Star Wars” pics are the ultimate popcorn movies, so this Death Star popcorn maker is absolutely perfect for any fan. The lid turns into a serving bowl for extra convenience. It relies on the hot-air popping method, which means you don’t have to use any oil, making this a healthy choice. Hardly any kernels will be left behind since it pops fast and even, with up to a 98% popping rate, at the same speed as a microwave. Bonus: it’s easy to use and clean. $49.95, amazon.com

5. Jay Franco Star Wars Classic Saga Resin Lotion Pump

Since we’re all doing so much more hand-washing these days, you can make it more fun with this Darth Vader pump dispenser that can be used for soap or hand lotion. It’s made from sculpted acrylic so it’ll hold up to all that pumping. And you can tell your kids if they forget to suds up then they’ll be brought to the Dark Side. $10.00, amazon.com

6. Uncanny Brands Star Wars Deluxe Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

It’s easy to make a breakfast of champions with this Millennium Falcon waffle maker. We bet Han Solo would approve! It’s not just the outside that’s decked out — the inside is designed to create waffles in the shape and design of the most loved ship in the galaxy. The iron is made from durable cast-aluminum with coated non-stick waffle plates to make waffle removal and cleanup a cinch. $49.99, amazon.com

7. Vinyl Evolution Star Wars Vinyl Record Design Wall Clock

It’s always time to spruce up your space with a “Star Wars” clock — pun intended. Made from a vinyl record, music lovers will go crazy for it. From Princess Leia to Luke battling Darth Vader to Yoda to Chewie and more, it features all of the beloved OG “Star Wars” characters. Another cool element is the center of the clock, with the inner workings on full display. $24.78, amazon.com

8. Bitty Boomers Star Wars Baby Yoda Bluetooth Speaker

No matter what you’re listening to, it’ll sound a lot better coming out of Baby Yoda — we mean The Child. You don’t have to be a fan of “The Mandalorian” to appreciate this 2″ tall speaker; its petite size makes it extra portable. It has Bluetooth 5.0 technology to connect with any Bluetooth device in a 30-foot wireless range. Just one charge with the included micro-USB cable delivers four hours of play time. It comes with a strap so you can attach it to any backpack or bag. $19.99, amazon.com

9. Star Wars Darth Vader Silicone Oven Mitt

Darth Vader always stays cool when things heat up, so this oven mitt is spot-on for his character. Made from high-grade silicone, it’ll keep your hand safe and the ridges underneath the fingers allow for a firm grip, so you don’t have to worry about dropping that piping hot pan. FYI, the oven mitt is made for right-handed people and it’s hand-wash only. $39.99, amazon.com

10. The Bradford Exchange Star Wars Yoda Bronze Colored Resin Lamp

Maybe it’s the bronze finish, but Yoda looks extra wise on this lamp that gives off major antique vibes. The base of the lamp is a cold-cast bronze sculpture with hand-applied finishes to bring the Jedi Master to life. The textured cloth lamp shade with gold lining has the Jedi Order logo along with the words “Do. Or do not. There is no try.” Officially licensed by Lucasfilm Ltd, it’s the real deal. $179.95, amazon.com