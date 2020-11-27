32 Coats Inspired by Nicole Kidman’s Wardrobe in ‘The Undoing’

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

In HBO’s “The Undoing,” Grace Fraser’s collection of coats is worthy of its own storyline. Her mossy-green textured trench, embellished auction cape, and classic wool plaid coat have sent viewers googling in droves to no avail. According to an interview in Town & Country, costume designer Signe Sejilund hand made the pieces, and the only place they’re available in the HBO archive. In honor of the upcoming series finale, Variety has compiled a list of coats inspired by the show that are actually for sale.

Under $2,500

Leather Trench Coat

This Vince leather trench comes in at slightly over $2,000 and could definitely be found in Grace Fraser’s closet. The coat is lamb leather with polyester lining and features a removable tie-waist belt. Throw it over a turtleneck, pair it with boots or sneakers, or frame it above your bed; this piece is flawless.

Leather Trench Coat $2,195

Uptown Girl Shearling Collar Trench Coat

Nothing says luxury like real lamb shearling. Listed at $1,660, this brown Nour Hammour trench is made in Turkey, features lambskin leather and a removable shawl collar, and looks like it could be straight out of Grace Fraser’s closet.

Uptown Girl Shearling Collar Trench Coat $1,660

Under $1,000

Shawl Collar Wool & Cashmere Coat

This Theory cashmere/wool coat comes in a variety of colors and serves as the perfect staple for your fall wardrobe. At $855, it’s not cheap, but can be expected to last a lifetime.

Shawl Collar Wool & Cashmere Coat $855

Pleated Back Trench Coat

The pleats, the storm flap, the belted cuff sleeves; this Jason Wu trench is absolute drama. You’ll stand out in a crowd with this camel-colored coat and make a statement when you enter any room; it’ll only cost you $795.

Pleated Back Trench Coat $795

This green tartan overcoat is majorly marked down, and Grace Fraser-approved. Regularly priced at $730, this Italian-made wool coat could be yours for $511. It’s unlined, 100% wool, and 100% necessary.

Harris Wharf London $730

Ajana Snake-Printed Faux Fur Coat

This snake-print faux fur coat is an Anthropologie online exclusive. Made with Unreal Fur vegan material, the long piece is ultra-plush and cozy. At $549, this coat is a bit more affordable than others on this list, but still on the higher-end.

Ajana Snake-Printed Faux Fur Coat $549

Under $500

Velvet Jacket with Belt

Sophisticated and stylish, this Eileen Fisher velvet jacket is perfect for either an evening on the couch or a night on the town.

High Collar Jacket with Belt $306

Ombre Open Front Wool Coat

This ombre wool duster is chic yet subtle. The long sleeves and deep pockets make it perfect for running errands or a walk around the block while the color gradient is the perfect touch to any monochrome look.

Ombre Open Front Wool Coat $478

Tilly Faux Fur Coat

anthropologie

Stop and smell the roses all day in long in this faux fur from Anthropologie. This cozy coat is both a statement and a staple that can be paired with anything. Go for slouchy chic when pairing this with joggers or jeans, or wear a top a festive ensemble this holiday season.

Tilly Faux Fur Coat $329

Chantal Faux Fur Coat

Faux fur, but make it opulent. This decadent duster is an absolute head-turner and gives major “just murdered my husband — and got away with it” vibes. Don this on your morning walk and live out your wealthy widow fantasy to the fullest.

Chantal Faux Fur Coat $328

Rashida Zebra-Striped Coat

Yes, Grace Fraser would probably have a coat made of real zebra, but this faux fur version is good enough. Pair this online exclusive with neutrals, more animal print, heels, or street shoes. It’s versatile.

Rashida Zebra-Striped Coat $395

The Italian ReWool Overcoat

Everlane makes a luxurious double-breasted wool overcoat that comes in a Grace Fraser burnt orange (“toffee”), camel, and dark charcoal. Better yet, consider this purchase eco-friendly as the coat is made from recycled Italian wool.

The Italian ReWool Overcoat $209 (was $298)

Avec Les Filles Hooded Faux Fur Coat

Zip-up hoodie can be chic too — as long as they’re faux fur from head to toe. This coat features a long, furry, silhouette that will keep you warm on the coldest of days.

Avec Les Filles Hooded Faux Fur Coat $357.00

Maude Velvet Kimono

This Johnny Was velvet kimono may not be the most practical, but oh is it pristine. Cozy up in this silk-blend piece while floating around the house, drawing a bath, reading a book, or staring mysteriously out a window.

Maude Velvet Kimono $390

Merry Plaid Oversized Coat

Snatch up this oversized Sandro coat on super sale while you still can. The plaid, double-breasted, trench is made from a wool blend and currently available for $447.

Merry Plaid Oversized Coat $447

Tilda Houndstooth Coat

If you’ve ever wanted to splurge on a handsome houndstooth coat, now is your chance. Currently 60% off, this Hobbs London piece is an absolute steal. This piece is an absolute classic that will live in your closet forever.

Tilda Houndstooth Coat $395.00 $276.50

Under $250

Stretch Velvet Blazer

This dusted rose blazer isn’t exactly a floor-length scene-stealer, but we still had to include it. Normally priced at $575, this Frame jacket is a huge bargain at $199. Up your business casual game, or, just throw it over your pajamas for that Zoom meeting.

Stretch Velvet Blazer $199.97

Abstract Waves Printed Coat

This swirl-patterned coat is actually wearable abstract art, as well as the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe. Bundle up in this Nic and Zoe number and prepare for compliments and comments as you strut down the street.

Abstract Waves Printed Coat $228 $159.60

Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Coat

Everyone needs a cozy teddy coat. Available in cocoa or cream, this faux fur is necessary for anyone dealing with winter weather this year.



Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Coat $199

Sanctuary Camo Faux Fur Coat

Camo can be cozy too. This faux fur coat features a snug hoodie, chunky lapels, and deep pockets. Plus, it comes with free shipping.

Sanctuary Camo Faux Fur Coat $240

Caroline Zebra-Striped Coat

Wrap yourself up in this faux fur zebra-striped coat this winter. It’s a stylish staple that will let you walk on the wild side when all you’re really doing is walking to the corner store.

Caroline Zebra-Striped Coat $188

Josefa Coat

This siren-red coat is nothing short of show-stopping. It’s festive in the winter and bold during any other time of year. Add a pop of color to your closet with this stylish coat.

Josefa Coat $218

Sanctuary Elena Plush Shawl Jacket

Coming in three different colors, this plush shawl jacket is perfect for anyone. Wear it open, or opt to fasten its big bold button. Either way, it’s slouchy, chic, and snug. It’s also available in both petite and plus sizes.

Sanctuary Elena Plush Shawl Jacket $168

Under $150

Boucle Trench Coat Just because Kidman's now iconic green coat doesn't exist in stores, that doesn't mean we can't find similar interpretations of the emerald stunner. For example, behold this stunning Topshop trench. Boucle Trench Coat $147 $124

Did someone say Penny Lane? This shaggy faux fur coat is iconic, and more affordable than many of the other pieces on this list. Majorly marked down to $115, this shaggy statement piece will elevate any outfit.

UO Shaggy Faux Fur Coat $114.99

UO Jarrod Plaid Panel Trench

A $64 trench! This oversized trench is over 50% off, plus features a plaid panel back that makes any look a little more grunge.

UO Jarrod Plaid Panel Trench $139.99 $64.99

Dulcinea Sequined Duster Jacket

This glam duster is perfect for the holidays — and comes in a range of petite and plus sizes as well. Wrap yourself up in this sequined jacket for your Zoom New Year’s parties, or simply jazz up your usual outfit for a walk around the block.

Dulcinea Sequined Duster Jacket $148 - $158

Esme Velvet Kimono Jacket

Grace Fraser on a budget, this velvet kimono robe can zhuzh up any outfit. Choose between a variety of colors and pair with literally anything you own. It will work.

Esme Velvet Kimono Jacket $138.00 – $148.00

UO Zoe Belted Faux Leather Coat

This double-breasted faux leather trench is sleek and chic. Make it part of your everyday ensemble, or save for special occasions when you want to turn up the rocker glam.

UO Zoe Belted Faux Leather Coat $119

Vera Burnout Velvet Robe

Coming in lavender, yellow, and black, this crushed velvet robe screams utter opulence. The romantic silhouette is practically begging to be worn any and everywhere.

Vera Burnout Velvet Robe $49.00

Glamorous Faux-Fur Real Glam Jacket

urban outfitters

This faux-fur number is pure drama. Slink around the house enveloped in luxury, or don the piece over a festive frock for a complete holiday look.

Glamorous Faux-Fur Real Glam Jacket $218.00 $99.99

Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels bloomingdales

Bundle up in this fuzzy faux fur coat. The wide lapels make it bulky-chic, and it’s available in three different colors.

Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels $126.00