32 Coats Inspired by Nicole Kidman’s Wardrobe in ‘The Undoing’

In HBO’s “The Undoing,” Grace Fraser’s collection of coats is worthy of its own storyline. Her mossy-green textured trench, embellished auction cape, and classic wool plaid coat have sent viewers googling in droves to no avail. According to an interview in Town & Country, costume designer Signe Sejilund hand made the pieces, and the only place they’re available in the HBO archive. In honor of the upcoming series finale, Variety has compiled a list of coats inspired by the show that are actually for sale.
Under $2,500
Leather Trench Coat
This Vince leather trench comes in at slightly over $2,000 and could definitely be found in Grace Fraser’s closet. The coat is lamb leather with polyester lining and features a removable tie-waist belt. Throw it over a turtleneck, pair it with boots or sneakers, or frame it above your bed; this piece is flawless.
Uptown Girl Shearling Collar Trench Coat
Nothing says luxury like real lamb shearling. Listed at $1,660, this brown Nour Hammour trench is made in Turkey, features lambskin leather and a removable shawl collar, and looks like it could be straight out of Grace Fraser’s closet.
Under $1,000
Shawl Collar Wool & Cashmere Coat
This Theory cashmere/wool coat comes in a variety of colors and serves as the perfect staple for your fall wardrobe. At $855, it’s not cheap, but can be expected to last a lifetime.
Pleated Back Trench Coat
The pleats, the storm flap, the belted cuff sleeves; this Jason Wu trench is absolute drama. You’ll stand out in a crowd with this camel-colored coat and make a statement when you enter any room; it’ll only cost you $795.
This green tartan overcoat is majorly marked down, and Grace Fraser-approved. Regularly priced at $730, this Italian-made wool coat could be yours for $511. It’s unlined, 100% wool, and 100% necessary.
Ajana Snake-Printed Faux Fur Coat
This snake-print faux fur coat is an Anthropologie online exclusive. Made with Unreal Fur vegan material, the long piece is ultra-plush and cozy. At $549, this coat is a bit more affordable than others on this list, but still on the higher-end.
Under $500
Velvet Jacket with Belt
Sophisticated and stylish, this Eileen Fisher velvet jacket is perfect for either an evening on the couch or a night on the town.
Ombre Open Front Wool Coat
This ombre wool duster is chic yet subtle. The long sleeves and deep pockets make it perfect for running errands or a walk around the block while the color gradient is the perfect touch to any monochrome look.
Tilly Faux Fur Coat
Chantal Faux Fur Coat
Faux fur, but make it opulent. This decadent duster is an absolute head-turner and gives major “just murdered my husband — and got away with it” vibes. Don this on your morning walk and live out your wealthy widow fantasy to the fullest.
Rashida Zebra-Striped Coat
Yes, Grace Fraser would probably have a coat made of real zebra, but this faux fur version is good enough. Pair this online exclusive with neutrals, more animal print, heels, or street shoes. It’s versatile.
The Italian ReWool Overcoat
Everlane makes a luxurious double-breasted wool overcoat that comes in a Grace Fraser burnt orange (“toffee”), camel, and dark charcoal. Better yet, consider this purchase eco-friendly as the coat is made from recycled Italian wool.
Avec Les Filles Hooded Faux Fur Coat
Zip-up hoodie can be chic too — as long as they’re faux fur from head to toe. This coat features a long, furry, silhouette that will keep you warm on the coldest of days.
Maude Velvet Kimono
This Johnny Was velvet kimono may not be the most practical, but oh is it pristine. Cozy up in this silk-blend piece while floating around the house, drawing a bath, reading a book, or staring mysteriously out a window.
Merry Plaid Oversized Coat
Snatch up this oversized Sandro coat on super sale while you still can. The plaid, double-breasted, trench is made from a wool blend and currently available for $447.
Tilda Houndstooth Coat
If you’ve ever wanted to splurge on a handsome houndstooth coat, now is your chance. Currently 60% off, this Hobbs London piece is an absolute steal. This piece is an absolute classic that will live in your closet forever.
Under $250
Stretch Velvet Blazer
This dusted rose blazer isn’t exactly a floor-length scene-stealer, but we still had to include it. Normally priced at $575, this Frame jacket is a huge bargain at $199. Up your business casual game, or, just throw it over your pajamas for that Zoom meeting.
Abstract Waves Printed Coat
This swirl-patterned coat is actually wearable abstract art, as well as the perfect addition to any winter wardrobe. Bundle up in this Nic and Zoe number and prepare for compliments and comments as you strut down the street.
Avec Les Filles Faux Fur Coat
Everyone needs a cozy teddy coat. Available in cocoa or cream, this faux fur is necessary for anyone dealing with winter weather this year.
Sanctuary Camo Faux Fur Coat
Camo can be cozy too. This faux fur coat features a snug hoodie, chunky lapels, and deep pockets. Plus, it comes with free shipping.
Caroline Zebra-Striped Coat
Wrap yourself up in this faux fur zebra-striped coat this winter. It’s a stylish staple that will let you walk on the wild side when all you’re really doing is walking to the corner store.
Josefa Coat
This siren-red coat is nothing short of show-stopping. It’s festive in the winter and bold during any other time of year. Add a pop of color to your closet with this stylish coat.
Sanctuary Elena Plush Shawl Jacket
Coming in three different colors, this plush shawl jacket is perfect for anyone. Wear it open, or opt to fasten its big bold button. Either way, it’s slouchy, chic, and snug. It’s also available in both petite and plus sizes.
Under $150
Boucle Trench Coat
Just because Kidman’s now iconic green coat doesn’t exist in stores, that doesn’t mean we can’t find similar interpretations of the emerald stunner. For example, behold this stunning Topshop trench.
UO Shaggy Faux Fur Coat
Did someone say Penny Lane? This shaggy faux fur coat is iconic, and more affordable than many of the other pieces on this list. Majorly marked down to $115, this shaggy statement piece will elevate any outfit.
UO Jarrod Plaid Panel Trench
A $64 trench! This oversized trench is over 50% off, plus features a plaid panel back that makes any look a little more grunge.
Dulcinea Sequined Duster Jacket
This glam duster is perfect for the holidays — and comes in a range of petite and plus sizes as well. Wrap yourself up in this sequined jacket for your Zoom New Year’s parties, or simply jazz up your usual outfit for a walk around the block.
Esme Velvet Kimono Jacket
Grace Fraser on a budget, this velvet kimono robe can zhuzh up any outfit. Choose between a variety of colors and pair with literally anything you own. It will work.
UO Zoe Belted Faux Leather Coat
This double-breasted faux leather trench is sleek and chic. Make it part of your everyday ensemble, or save for special occasions when you want to turn up the rocker glam.
Vera Burnout Velvet Robe
Coming in lavender, yellow, and black, this crushed velvet robe screams utter opulence. The romantic silhouette is practically begging to be worn any and everywhere.
Glamorous Faux-Fur Real Glam Jacket
This faux-fur number is pure drama. Slink around the house enveloped in luxury, or don the piece over a festive frock for a complete holiday look.
Faux-Fur Coat With Wide Lapels
Bundle up in this fuzzy faux fur coat. The wide lapels make it bulky-chic, and it’s available in three different colors.