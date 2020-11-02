Miss Piggy Gets Her Own Makeup Collection With Ciaté London

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There aren’t that many beauty and fashion icons who can captivate fans for a span of decades, but Miss Piggy is surely one of them. To celebrate her inimitable look, she now has her very own makeup collection, a collaboration between Disney and Ciaté London. The five-piece limited edition Disney Miss Piggy Collection is playful yet pretty, just like Miss Piggy herself, who has earned her status as a beauty icon. “Modern beauty is all about self-confidence,” says Charlotte Knight, CEO of Ciaté London. “Miss Piggy is a strong woman who doesn’t play by the beauty rules — she makes her own and is groomed to perfection no matter what the occasion!”

After countless film and TV appearances, Miss Piggy certainly knows her way around a makeup chair. “Beauty comes from inside of you,” she has said. “Who you are as a person is what makes you truly lovely. That said, with the right makeup, you can take an already beautiful you and turn it into pure dazzling perfection. And if that isn’t inspiring, I don’t know what is.”

The Disney Miss Piggy Collection captures Miss Piggy’s style, from the shades of pink down to the packaging. “The collection is truly all about moi and includes the beauty essentials every modern woman shown own — the all-purpose hydrating lip balm, the curated palette of everyday blush shades and the beauty blender that perfects the whole look,” Knight says. “Disney Miss Piggy Collection from Ciaté London is also about having fun, one of the most important lessons Piggy has taught us over the years.”

Bring some of Miss Piggy’s pink power into your makeup bag by shopping the vegan and cruelty-free collection.

1. Ciaté x Miss Piggy Love Moi Lip Balm



Pucker up with this super hydrating lip balm that delivers a pretty pink tint. The lip-loving formula is packed with butters to nourish and it has a sweet donut scent that will make you want to swipe it on again and again. It can be applied under lipstick to prime and prep the lips.

2. Ciaté x Miss Piggy All About Moi! Cream Blush Palette



The All About Moi Donut Scented Creme Blush Palette is Knight’s favorite piece in the entire collection. “Blush is seeing a massive comeback this year and this palette really adds freshness and gives you this healthy look; creamy formulations versus the usual powder is a big innovation and trend,” Knight says. The donut-scented palette features four soft cream blush shades in Flaunt It, a rose pink; Fabulous, a coral red; Diva, a terracotta rose; and Oh Kermie!, a peach. The range of matte, sheen and glow formulas delivers plenty of options, plus each shade is designed to universally flatter and work for every skin tone.

3. Ciaté x Miss Piggy Piggy Perfector Blending Sponge



Miss Piggy wouldn’t be caught dead with anything less than perfectly blended makeup and thanks to this sponge you won’t be either. The blending sponge leaves makeup with an airbrushed finished. Even more reason to love it: It’s shaped like Miss Piggy’s snout.

4. Ciaté x Miss Piggy Who? Moi? Hand Mirror



One thing every diva needs is a magnificent hand mirror worthy of her status. This fabulous one is adorned with Miss Piggy herself and makes touch-ups a cinch.

5. Ciaté x Miss Piggy Piggy Power Gloss Lipstick



Miss Piggy’s signature pink pout can be yours with her Power Gloss Lipstick. It has a high-shine, glossy finish and comes in one universal shade that works for all, in a donut scent. The lipstick bullet itself is decorated with her most famous quotes, so it makes a statement in more than one way.

6. Ciaté x Miss Piggy VIP (Very Important Pig) Collection



In this case, VIP stands for Very Important Pig, of course. Miss Piggy’s biggest fans will need to get their hands on this dreamy trio, which includes the All About Moi Blush Palette, Love Moi Lip Balm and Piggy Perfector Blending Sponge.

