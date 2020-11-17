‘The Crown’: How to Eat, Drink and Live Like the Royal Family

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve been stalking Kate Middleton before she became the Duchess of Cambridge and have followed every twist and turn of Meghan Markle’s rise to real-life princess, chances are your calendar has been marked for the fourth season of “The Crown.” The beloved, addicting and lavishly produced Netflix series follows Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to the near present, never shying away from secrets or scandals. And this season is going to be especially juicy, with the introduction of Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson, and Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin. Though most of us can’t imagine living in castles or having staffs the size of a small army, we can connect to the family drama and all that comes with it.

Though the lives of the British royal family are indeed expensive, there are simple ways you can live like a royal — yes, really! To help you do just that, we’ve rounded up a few attainable favorites of the royal family. Literally step it up with the Queen’s favorite wellies, take your style up a notch with Kate Middleton’s go-to sneakers and strike a match for Meghan Markle’s candle. Shop these royal standbys to pretend you’re in an episode of “The Crown.”

Princess Diana’s Wedding Day Fragrance

One of the most anticipated scenes of Season 4 of “The Crown” is the royal wedding of Diana Spencer and Prince Charles. Every detail of Diana’s iconic dress was re-created in all its magnificent glory. The perfume she chose that day was an elegant floral, Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs L’Original Parfum. Impressively, the eau de parfum requires more than 15,000 flowers and 250 raw materials for a single ounce. It opens with top notes of bergamot, galbanum, tarragon and lemon, with a heart of jasmine, tuberose, lily of the valley, rose, ylang-ylang, carnation, broom flower, orange blossom and clove, and a base of oakmoss, sandalwood, civet, cedarwood, musk, orris and tonka bean.

Houbigant Paris Quelques Fleurs 'L'Original' Parfum $105.00 Buy It

The Queen’s Cocktail

Dubonnet Rouge Aperitif $15.00 Buy It

Princess Diana’s Thank You Cards

After Prince William’s birth, Princess Diana famously wrote 24,000 thank you notes. Some of Princess Diana’s personal letters have been auctioned off, but if you want a piece of the people’s princess, you can get her stationery. While these aren’t the same exact cards she used, the Crane & Co. Red Bordered Ecruwhite Note is a dead ringer for the original. The set of 10 notes and 10 envelopes is made from 100% cotton paper in the USA, featuring a delightful paper stock.

Crane & Co. Red Bordered Ecruwhite Note $19.05 Buy It

Kate Middleton’s Sneakers

When Kate Middleton loves something in her closet, she wears it over and over again, including her Superga Women’s 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers. She’s sported them in both white and khaki green before. Made from 100% canvas, the tennis shoe made its debut in 1925, proving the timeless kicks have impressive staying power.

Superga Women's 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers $52.14 Buy It

Meghan Markle’s Preferred Home Candle

Long before she was a duchess, Meghan Markle was a fan of Parisian fragrance house Diptyque and their elegant candles. They adorned her Toronto apartment and she and Prince Harry filled St. George’s Chapel with Diptyque candles and sprays on their wedding day. Eagle-eyed fans caught the Diptyque Tubereuse Candle in the couple’s chic California living room when she made an appearance on “America’s Got Talent” to wish a contestant good luck. The Diptyque Tubereuse Candle will fill any room with the delightful notes of the tuberose flower.

Diptyque Tubereuse Candle $68.00 Buy It

Queen Elizabeth’s Wellies

Queen Elizabeth certainly knows her way around a rainboot, which is necessary for anyone who spends as much time as she does in the rainy British countryside. Chances are you’ll find her wearing Le Chameau on a blustery day, since they’re famous for being sophisticated yet sturdy. Kate Middleton has also been seen sporting the brand. The Le Chameau Women’s Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boots are the iconic tall boots that are handmade from natural rubber with 3mm of neoprene lining to keep you warm in chilly weather. Built to stand up against the elements, they’re waterproof and have a shock absorbing grip outsole to keep you steady on all landscapes.

Le Chameau Women's Vierzonord Neoprene Lined Boots $239.00 Buy It

Kate Middleton’s Face Oil

The Duchess of Cambridge has many enviable qualities, but her flawless, glowing complexion tops the list. The Trilogy Rosehip Oil might have something to do with it. Ever since it was reported years ago to be in regular rotation in Kate Middleton’s beauty regimen, it regularly sells out. In addition to Kate using it daily, her mother is also a fan. She isn’t alone in her love for rosehip oil, which is packed with antioxidants to prevent free radical damage as well as soothe and brighten skin. Trilogy’s Rosehip Oil is cold-pressed and certified organic and is safe for even the most sensitive skin.

Trilogy Rosehip Oil $39.60 Buy It

Meghan Markle’s Tote Bag

Known for her casual cool style, Meghan Markle carried Madewell’s The Canvas Transport Tote in this olive green, dubbed “Distant Surplus,” during a royal tour of South Africa in 2019. Classic and practical, the sturdy canvas tote can be carried by the top handles or detachable shoulder strap, which are made from Italian leather. To keep everything organized and easy to find it has both an external and internal pocket.

Madewell The Canvas Transport Tote $78.00 Buy It

Queen Elizabeth II’s Hand Soap

A Royal Warrant is one of the most coveted seals of approval in existence. A Royal Warrant of Appointment is given as a mark of recognition to people or companies who have regularly supplied goods or services to HM The Queen, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh or HRH The Prince of Wales or their households. Only the reigning monarch can decide who may grant Royal Warrants. Molton Brown earned this distinction in 2013 as Supplier of Toiletries to HM The Queen — Master of Household. Though the brands and companies that earn a Royal Warrant are quite mum on their services, rumor has it that every bathroom at Balmoral Castle, the Queen’s estate in Scotland, is stocked with a set of Orange & Bergamot hand wash and lotion. Pamper your hands like a royal guest with the Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Hand Ritual Gift Set, which comes with the Orange & Bergamot Fine Liquid Hand Wash, Hand Lotion and Hand Cream.

Molton Brown Orange & Bergamot Hand Ritual Gift Set $70.00 Buy It

The Official Tea Of Buckingham Palace ‘Royal Blend’

Located in Piccadilly, London, Fortnum & Mason is quite the posh department store. While it carries a bit of everything, it really shines in its culinary offerings, boasting their famous hampers, luxury gift baskets that are carefully curated with delicious gifts. Fortnum & Mason presently has Royal Warrants from Her Majesty the Queen and the Prince of Wales, and also held one from the late Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. To really live like a royal, add one of their teas to your collection. Sourced from across the globe, Fortnum & Mason have supplied teas to the royal houses for over 300 years. The Fortnum & Mason Royal Blend Tea Bags are an excellent choice. The set of 50 tea bags come in a delightful tin that deserves a permanent spot in your kitchen. It was first blended for King Edward VII in the summer of 1902, combining low-grown Flowery Pekoe from Ceylon with Assam.

Fortnum & Mason Royal Blend Tea Bags $34.95 Buy It