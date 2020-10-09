The Most Magical Harry Potter Merchandise

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve ever attempted to play quidditch, tried to cast a spell or two and have taken countless quizzes to find out whether you’re in Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw, it’s safe to say you’re a superfan of “Harry Potter.” And that means you’ll want everything on this list. From your very own wand to a golden snitch lamp to magically appearing maps, we’ve rounded up the best Harry Potter merchandise out there.

1. Harry Potter Golden Snitch Light Table Lamp

You’ll feel like you caught the golden snitch yourself to win the quidditch game when you put this lamp on display. Great for all ages, it’s ideal for lighting up any room, such as a bedroom or desk lamp in a home office. The golden snitch floats inside the tall illuminated bell jar. Simply tap the jar to turn on the USB-powered light. $29.99, amazon.com

2. ‘The Unofficial Harry Potter Cookbook’

Channel Mrs. Weasley in the kitchen with this best-selling cookbook. It has 150 recipes ranging from meals to snacks to desserts that are all easy to make. Best of all, they’re straight from the books, including Harry’s favorite dessert, Treacle Tart; Kreacher’s French Onion Soup; Pumpkin Pasties from the Hogwarts Express cart; and Mrs. Weasley’s Molly’s Meat Pies. $10.95, amazon.com

3. Harry Potter Hogwarts Magical Marauder’s Map Mug

Just like how Harry Potter knew how to make the map of Hogwarts magically appear, you can do the same — all you have to do is pour coffee or a hot beverage into the mug and it’ll magically transform from plain black into the Marauder’s Map. We suggest filling the 11 oz. heat-sensitive mug with lots of coffee if you want to be up all night on adventures like Harry. $19.99, amazon.com

4. Alex and Ani Harry Potter Sorting Hat Bangle

Wondering which house you’d be in at Hogwarts is a question that has kept many Harry Potter fans up at night. Since we can’t actually sit under the sorting hat, this bracelet featuring a charm of the sorting hat by Alex and Ani is the next best thing. While it can’t tell you whether you’d be in Gryffindor, it will fit your wrist, since it’s expandable from two to three-and-a-half inches. $14.00, amazon.com

5. Harry Potter Wizard Chess Set

No, this wizard chess set won’t come to life to challenge you to a game, but it’s the closest you’ll get to the set in the movies. Officially authorized by Warner Brothers, it’s a miniature re-creation of the Wizard Chess Set in the “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” film, with all of the same intricate details. It comes with 32 chess pieces that measure two to four inches, a playing board and two drawstring pouches. $39.90, amazon.com

6. The Noble Collection Harry Potter Wand with Ollivanders Wand Box

A Harry Potter fan without a wand is like, well, a wizard without a wand. This collectible one will make you feel like you’re ready to cast any spell, as it’s a replica of the wand and box props used in the “Harry Potter” film series. It even comes in the original Ollivanders wand box! Officially authorized by Warner Brothers, the exact 1:1 scale reproduction is 15 inches long. $37.50, amazon.com

7. Harry Potter Hogwarts Houses Knit Gryffindor Scarf & Pom Beanie Set

Show your allegiance to the house of Gryffindor with this matching scarf and beanie. It’ll keep you warm and cozy, even if you’re watching a quidditch game in the stands on a cold day. Featuring a patch of the Gryffindor crest of a lion and the signature colors of scarlet and gold, it symbolizes bravery, just like the house. If you’re a Hufflepuff, Slytherin or Ravenclaw, there are matching sets for those houses, too. $34.95, amazon.com

8. Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Astronomy Tower

No matter how old you are, you never outgrow Legos — or Harry Potter. Put those two together and you get this delightful Lego set of the Hogwarts Astronomy Tower. It comes with a few figurines of favorite characters, including Hedwig, as well as accessories like wands and other magic-making pieces. Once it’s all built, you can bring your favorite scenes to life. $99.95, amazon.com

9. Trivial Pursuit Harry Potter

Put your Harry Potter knowledge to the test with this themed version of Trivial Pursuit. There are 600 questions based on the movie. The first person to get 12 right is the winner! Made for ages 8 and up, it’s great for the whole family to play! $19.99, amazon.com

10. Harry Potter Hogwarts Houses Color-Changing Umbrella

You’ll actually wish for rainy days so you can use this umbrella! Just like magic, it changes from black and white graphics to full color when wet. Officially licensed, it measures 36 inches deep and 21 inches tall when expanded, big enough to keep you dry in any downpour. $28.38, amazon.com