How to Get the ‘Emily in Paris’ Look

When you can’t plan a European getaway, living vicariously through someone else’s is the next best thing. That probably explains the immense popularity of the new Netflix series “Emily in Paris.” Sure, it’s fair to call the 10-episode series ringarde but it’s the escape we all need these days. Paris itself isn’t the only drool-worthy aspect of the show — that would be the outfits. As the latest show from “Sex and the City” and “Younger” creator Darren Star, it’s no surprise, as he teamed up with “Sex and the City’s” costume designer, Patricia Field, for “Emily in Paris.” French costume designer Marylin Fitoussi also had a hand in choosing the covetable clothes.

Just like “Sex and the City’s” Carrie Bradshaw before her, Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, has one scene-stealing look after another. In typical Field fashion, although some pieces were created specifically for the show, many were bought off the rack, meaning anyone can snag them too. Though most of us aren’t lucky enough to have Emily’s budget for Chanel and Christian Louboutin, there are plenty of contemporary designers that are accessible. Kangol bucket hat, anyone? To help you pretend you’re frolicking and falling in love in the City of Lights, we’ve rounded up items that will help you nab the “Emily in Paris” look. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

1. Joeoy Women’s Elastic Waist Ballet Layered Princess Mesh Tulle Midi Skirt

It wouldn’t be a Darren Star/Patricia Field show without a major tulle skirt moment. Just like Carrie Bradshaw’s unforgettable one in “Sex and the City,” Emily wears a tulle skirt to a work party. This black tulle midi skirt is the perfect doppelganger, made from high quality tulle with a detachable satin sash. Style yours like Emily’s with a strapless black top and high-heeled sandals.

Joeoy Women's Elastic Waist Ballet Layered Princess Mesh Tulle Midi Skirt $18.99 Buy It

2. Kangol Bermuda Bucket Hat Dusty Rose

When Emily has to babysit an American actress, she does so while wearing a pink bucket hat by Kangol, earning her the nickname “Bucket Hat.” You can nab the look — and the nickname — with a pink bucket hat from Kangol, too! It’s yet another ’90s staple that has made a major comeback.

Kangol Bermuda Bucket Hat Dusty Rose $63.00 Buy It

3. Blooming Jelly Women’s Plaid Swing Long Sleeve Round Neck Tunic Mini Dress

One element of Emily’s signature style is her love for classic patterns in black and white, specifically houndstooth, plaid and checkered pieces. Just think of that iconic checkered suit she wears during the perfume photo shoot on the bridge, topped with a red beret. Add that hat to this plaid dress and you’ll be halfway to Paris. Like Emily’s go-to’s, this classic pattern adorns a mini dress that can easily be dressed up or down. Beret sold separately.

Blooming Jelly Women's Plaid Swing Long Sleeve Round Neck Tunic Mini Dress $25.99 Buy It

4. Kangaroo Wool Red French Beret

Back to that aforementioned red beret that Emily pairs with her plaid! This one is the perfect stand-in. Made from a wool blend, the beret delivers a major pop of color. Emily knows the sartorial impact of a hat, so you could buy a beret in every color to give your outfits a French twist.

Kangaroo Wool Red French Beret $11.95 Buy It

5. Kate Kasin Womens Knee Length Elastic Waist Stretchy Bodycon Business Pencil Skirt

On Emily’s first day at work in Paris, she wears one of the most iconic outfits of the series: A colorful Alice + Olivia blouse covered with the Eiffel Tower, a snake-effect leather mini skirt, a two-tone purse and booties. You can get the “Emily in Paris” look with this snakeskin print pencil skirt that’s a dead ringer for hers. This one is made from stretchy fabric with a concealed zipper closure to keep you comfy all day. The classic pencil skirt silhouette gives it an air of professionalism, in case you want to wear it to the first day of a new job, too.

Kate Kasin Womens Knee Length Elastic Waist Stretchy Bodycon Business Pencil Skirt $19.99 Buy It

6. Cambridge Select Women’s Pattern Print Colorful Waterproof Welly Rain Boots

Emily goes to the French countryside to visit her friend Camille’s family home and she proves she’s equally adept at dressing casual. For a bike ride, she pairs a fuzzy sweater with a pink beanie, slim black pants and yellow galoshes. Rainboots are always a practical choice, but Emily adds a dash of whimsy to hers with a burst of sunshine color. These waterproof wellies put fun in functional.

Cambridge Select Women's Pattern Print Colorful Waterproof Welly Rain Boots $39.00 Buy It

7. Pandaie Women Winter Jacket Long Parka Jacket

When Emily visits Pierre Cadault at his apartment, she wears a floral coat with whimsical accessories in tones that pick up on the pattern, such as a fuzzy purse and Fendi sock boots in pink. This printed floral jacket can be styled the same way — play off the pretty print with red booties, an orange bag or a hat in bright blue, for example. Best of all, the cozy coat will keep you warm.

Pandaie Women Winter Jacket Long Parka Jacket $30.41 Buy It

8. WJCD Women Clear Purse Acrylic Clear Clutch Bag With Removable Gold Chain Strap

The clear purse trend is a look that Emily jumps on, specifically with her pink cross-body Marc Jacobs The Jelly Snapshot Camera Bag, which doubles as a clutch courtesy of the detachable strap. Get the look for a lot less with this fun bag that comes with two straps, including a gold chain and an oversized pink chain — or just carry it as a clutch. Made from solid acrylic, the box clutch is surprisingly roomy, so it can fit all the essentials.

WJCD Women Clear Purse Acrylic Clear Clutch Bag With Removable Gold Chain Strap $22.99 Buy It

9. Sarin Mathews Women’s Off the Shoulder Short Sleeve High-Low Cocktail Dress

For a night at ballet the famously stunning Paris opera house, Emily wears an off-the-shoulder black dress by Christian Siriano, black heels adorned with crystals, gloves and a vintage purse. Though Emily doesn’t speak French, a classic black dress is beautiful in any language. Get her look with this off-the-shoulder number that adds an unexpected twist with a high-low hem.

Sarin Mathews Women’s Off The Shoulder Short Sleeve High Low Cocktail Dress $26.99 Buy It