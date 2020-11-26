The Best ‘Friends’ Gifts For Fans Who Are Still Obsessed With ‘90s Sitcom

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“Friends” may have wrapped its final season over ten years ago, but the beloved ’90s sitcom is still one of the most-watched TV series of all time to this very day. The Emmy-winning comedy first premiered in 1994 on NBC and ran for nearly a decade with ten seasons before it ended in 2004. While it may no longer be on the air (though it is available to stream) the loyal following and fan base “Friends” amassed hasn’t diminished in the slightest. In fact, the timeless series has garnered a new generation of fans thanks to becoming available on streaming services like Amazon Prime, HBO Max, and previously, Netflix.

Following the lives of six friends living in New York City—-Chandler Bing, Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, and Ross Geller—the series was chock-full of memorable one-liners, endless banter at Central Perk, quotable catchphrases, and plenty of relatable relationship drama (the show did coin the phrase “we were on a break,” after all). “Friends” also became especially well-known for their iconic holiday episodes. In fact, some of “Friends'” best scenes from the entire series’ history stem from their Thanksgiving episodes, whether it’s the episode when Rachel accidentally makes a shepherd’s pie-trifle hybrid for the group’s Turkey Day dessert or the one when Monica gets an eye injury from a piece of ice and Chandler is stuck in a box as a grown-up time-out for kissing Joey’s girlfriend at the time.

Oh, and who can forget about the iconic episode when Ross dresses up as the Holiday Armadillo for Christmas? Basically, “Friends” and holiday festivities go hand in hand, which is precisely why we’ve rounded up some of the best “Friends”-themed gifts for people who can’t just get enough of the show. From a themed cookbook to a replica of Monica’s peephole picture fame, there’s something for every die-hard “Friends” enthusiast on your list.

‘Friends’ Advent Calendar

The countdown to Christmas with this best-selling “Friends” themed advent calendar. This festive gift contains over 40 collectibles inspired by the sitcom, including Monica’s recipe cards and themed-ornaments.

‘Friends’ Face Mask

We could all use another mask in our lineup, and “Friends” fans will love this novelty style.

‘Friends’ Peephole Picture Frame

This charming piece of Monica-inspired home decor will delight anyone who loves the classic sitcom.

‘Friends’ Official Cookbook

Host a “Friends” inspired holiday feast with festive recipes inspired by the series.

‘Friends’ Hand Sanitizer Spray

The giftee will be much more inclined to sanitize when they get to spritz this novelty hand sanitizer spray.

‘Friends’ Drinking Game

This printable drinking game is the perfect Thanksgiving activity, whether you’re playing in real life or virtually.

‘Friends’ Hallmark Christmas Ornament

Gift your fellow “Friends” aficionado with a touch of Central Perk’s coziness with this festive holiday ornament.

‘Friends’ Candle

This has got to be the most quintessentially 2020 gift for “Friends” fans.

‘Friends’ Trivial Pursuit Game

An absolute must-own for any fan of the sitcom.

