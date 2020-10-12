Every Man Jack Teams Up With Marvel on Limited Edition Grooming Products

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When you think about it, our skin-care products are the superheroes of our grooming routine. Every Man Jack is taking that literally, as they just joined forces with Marvel Entertainment on a limited-edition line of products. The collaboration features four fan favorite superheroes and each has their own new, fresh, limited-edition fragrance that captures their personality. Spider-Man’s scent is crisp air with green leaves and wild mint, Black Panther’s is lavender and clove, Iron Man’s is bergamot, oak and citrus and Captain America’s is spearmint, eucalyptus and lemon.

“We are thrilled both personally and professionally to be working with Marvel,” said Ritch Viola, CEO and Founder of Every Man Jack. “As a fan of their brand, comics and movies, we couldn’t think of a better partner for men’s grooming to reach new customers and very likely first-time groomers. We selected the most popular characters to kick off the launch — all approved by my teenage son.”

The Every Man Jack x Marvel collaboration will include body care products in four categories: body washes; 3-in-1 all-over washes to cleanse, shampoo and condition; aluminum-free deodorants; hydrating hand washes; and hand-wash refill bundles. Each will be available in all four superheroes and their scents. As always, the Every Man Jack products are carefully formulated with plant-based ingredients that get the job done. They’re also gluten-free, cruelty-free and vegan. Launching today, the line will be available exclusively at EveryManJack.com and Amazon.

“Marvel is more than epic storytelling; it is also an attitude and powerful sense of confidence,” said Paul Gitter, SVP of Marvel Licensing. “Collaborating with Every Man Jack supports our continuous transformation as a lifestyle brand, and brings a cool, new superhero-inspired experience to men’s grooming.” Add some serious superhero status to your grooming routine with the best Every Man Jack and Marvel products. We’ve rounded up our favorites to get you started. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

Every Man Jack Captain America Body Wash

Fact: Superheroes work up a sweat when they’re busy saving the world. We know you do too, so you need a body wash that rinses the day away while doing good for your skin. This Captain America-bedecked bottle will do just that, all 16.9 ounces of it. It’ll deeply cleanse to get rid of all dirt and oil without stripping skin, leaving it refreshed and hydrated. The Winter Mint fragrance has spearmint essential oil to leave you minty fresh. $8, everymanjack.com

Every Man Jack Black Panther 3-in-1 All-Over Wash

Keeping Wakanda safe means that Black Panther knows the power of a good 3-in-1 product to cut down time in the shower, leaving him more time to be a superhero. This multitasker works equally well to shampoo and condition hair as well as cleanse your skin, courtesy of coconut-derived surfactants. The 32-ounce bottle is a true triple threat. Its Wakanda Herbs fragrance pays homage to the mighty heart-shaped herb from Wakanda, with essential oils of lavender and clove. $12.50, everymanjack.com

Every Man Jack Iron Man Deodorant

This aluminum-free deodorant is soft on skin but tough on odor. The formula is 98% naturally derived, as well as vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. Its Crimson Oak fragrance — with essential oils of citrus and oakmoss — is inspired by Tony Stark’s smarts and sophistication. The long-lasting protection is powered by corn-derived propanediol, along with cotton extract and witch hazel to absorb moisture, and lichen extract to fight off odor-causing bacteria. $8, everymanjack.com

Every Man Jack Spider-Man Hydrating Hand Wash

You don’t have to be a superhero to save lives — you just have to wash your hands. Do so in style with this nourishing hand wash that spoils your mitts with moisture with an infusion of shea butter and glycerin. The coconut-derived hand wash leaves hands squeaky-clean and germ free, yet soft and smooth at the same time. The Fresh Air fragrance features essential oils of bergamot and wild mint. The 98% naturally derived formula comes in a 50% post-consumer recycled bottle, plus it’s vegan, gluten-free and cruelty-free. $6, everymanjack.com

Every Man Jack Spider-Man Hydrating Hand Wash Refill

Marvel superheroes are all about saving the planet. You can do your part by opting for a refillable bundle to reuse their hand-wash bottle. Cutting down on plastic is an easy way to save the day. You can buy the same hero and scent as your original choice or mix and match to try out other fragrances and famous masked faces. $10, everymanjack.com