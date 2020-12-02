How to Dress Like the Cast of ‘Selling Sunset’

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Some people tune into Netflix’s hit reality drama “Selling Sunset” to drool over the incredible dream properties in Los Angeles, but others watch for the fabulous, over-the-top outfits that match the personalities of the characters. The show follows the lives of real estate agents from the Oppenheim Group. They all have a talent for selling luxury homes — and for working their closets, especially Christine Quinn and Chrishell Stause. They serve up one glamorous, fearless lewk after another in every single episode, with status picks like Louboutin heels and Chanel bags. While we may not all have their budget for Balenciaga and the like, it’s still possible to copy their signature style without breaking the bank. Go bold, tap into their self-confidence and add these pieces to your closet to dress like your favorite “Selling Sunset” characters.

1. Alex Mill Logan Jumpsuit in Linen

Talk about white hot! Chrishell has been seen wearing a white jumpsuit before. To get the “Selling Sunset” look, pair this Alex Mill Logan white jumpsuit with a skinny black belt, just like Chrishell did. Made from non-stretch linen twill, the jumpsuit will keep you feeling cool and looking crisp.

2. Vince Camuto Popover Cocktail Dress

The ladies of “Selling Sunset” are never ones to shy away from bright pops of color, especially hot pink. The same can be said for mini-dresses. Get the “Selling Sunset” look with this flirty cocktail dress in a head-turning hue. The off-the-shoulder neckline flaunts just a bit of skin for a balanced look.

3. Good American Blazer Dress

Nothing says boss lady like a blazer dress. On season 3, Davina wore a baby blue suit dress by Badgley Mischka. This version by Good American doesn’t come in icy blue, but it does deliver the same power vibes and short hemline, which are key for dressing like the “Selling Sunset” cast. The double-breasted silhouette allows it to work well beyond the typical 9 to 5 timeframe.

4. [BLANKNYC] Women’s Faux Fur Jacket

Pair this rainbow faux fur jacket by [BLANKNYC] with a yellow purse and an oversized floppy hat with a feather and you have one of Christine’s looks. She wore the ensemble to a coffee shop to meet Mary for a cup of Joe. Casual, right?

5. Alice + Olivia Jeans Ciara Pullover

In season 3 Christine pairs this same exact Alice + Olivia shirt with an Off-White plaid skirt and a Balenciaga bag. Off-White and Balenciaga cost big bucks, but you can add a piece of Christine’s wardrobe to yours with this lightweight knit that will brighten up plenty of your outfits. If you want to copy that “Selling Sunset” style, pair it with a black plaid skirt of your own.

6. Song of Style Cassandra Blazer

Season 2 kicks off with Christine exiting a plane in a sleek, chic white pinstripe suit, paired with of-the-moment small-framed sunnies and a chain belt. Copy the “Selling Sunset” look with this dead ringer of a white pinstriped blazer. If you want to take the look up a notch — and who doesn’t when you’re trying to emulate the show? — pair it with the matching shorts and crop top for a three-piece suit that won’t quit.

7. Moonsix Baseball Cap

Feeling sporty? Opt for a pink baseball cap like Christine. She wears a neon pink satin one by Balenciaga, paired with an oversized matching pink pajama top, when she dines out with Heather in a restaurant. This one delivers a “Selling Sunset” accessory at a fraction of the designer price, whether you pair it with PJs or not.

8. Hanky Panky Signature Lace V Front Cami

Nothing about Christine is subtle, including the outfit she wore to her engagement party. For a more wearable version of her lingerie-inspired “Selling Sunset” look, you can pair this lacy camisole under a blazer for a more modest ensemble. Not included: your own zebra to pose for pictures with or smoking cocktails.

