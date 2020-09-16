How to Dress Like Your Favorite “Schitt’s Creek” Character

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

There was so much to love about “Schitt’s Creek,” from the side-splitting zingers to the appearance of Moira Rose’s many wigs to the touching romance between David and Patrick. But one of the best things about the sleeper hit was the costumes. Though the Rose family lost all of their money, they didn’t lose their wardrobes. Each family member had incredible, distinct personal style that captivated audiences as much as their personalities.

When the sixth and final season aired earlier this year, it left a big gap for its many fans. But there’s one way you can keep the beloved show alive and that’s in your closet. We rounded up picks that seem right out of the wardrobes of your favorite “Schitt’s Creek” characters, so you can add a little Moira Rose to your jewelry box, an Alexis Rose-approved hair accessory, or a pair of sneakers that David Rose would take a spin in. Shop these “Schitt’s Creek” signature looks.

1. Comme Des Garcons Play White Heart Wool V-Neck Sweater

David’s sweaters are as essential to his character as his eye rolls. Always in his signature palette of black and white, they were one of the items the show’s costume designer, Debra Hanson, was asked about the most. Sometimes Hanson would print a sweater herself, other times she’d stalk resale sites to land designer versions. This sweater by Comme Des Garcons Play has that designer label that David covets, plus the line’s icon in white to fit his preferred color palette. $295, nordstrom.com

2. Missgrace Women Bohemian Gold Head Chain Headband

Where would Alexis Rose be without all her headbands? This gold chain headband fits her free spirited, Bohemian aesthetic. Every Rose family member knows the power of a good accessory and this headband will instantly elevate any look. It’s truly a little bit Alexis. $6.90, amazon.com

3. Conceited Buttery-Soft Yoga Waist Printed Leggings for Women

Like mother, like son. David’s influence for his black and white palette was clearly none other than Moira Rose. The soap star knows how to make a statement with her wardrobe and these black and white striped leggings are something she would definitely wear herself. Made from super soft fabric in a polyester-spandex blend, they’re comfortable and chic. $15.95, amazon.com

Courtesy of Amazon

4. The Mountain Kittens T-shirt

The Rose family is by far the best dressed people in Schitt’s Creek. And while Jocelyn Schitt might be on the other end of that list, there’s no denying that she has a clear sense of style, even if that is tees and sweatshirts adorned with animals. This blue T-shirt looks straight out of her vast collection! $18.70, amazon.com

5. Dickies Women’s Long-Sleeve Plaid Flannel Shirt

What would Stevie Budd wear if she didn’t have all those plaid shirts? Pair yours with a pair of jeans layered over a tank top and you’ll be a dead ringer for the sarcastic favorite. This plaid shirt by Dickies is a classic, made from cotton flannel for extra coziness. $17.49, amazon.com

6. Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-Fit Long-Sleeve Pocket Oxford Shirt

Just like the rest of their relationship, Patrick is all about reliable, classic basics when it comes to his style — the opposite of David’s monochromatic over-the-top looks. Patrick’s go-to is a timeless button-down shirt in a flattering shade of blue. This version made from 100% cotton will do the trick and it’s even machine washable. $18.50, amazon.com

7. Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Core Ox

David Rose has sported the classic Converse Chucks on the show many times — they’re the perfect complement to his black kilts. The style stands the test of time and are an easy way to bring his style into your wardrobe. $30.99, amazon.com

8. Urban CoCo Women’s Foldable Wide Brim Felt Bowler Fedora Floopy Wool Hat

Alexis loves to top off her frilly dresses and denim shorts outfits with an oversized floppy hat. We can see her in this one thanks to its large wide brim. The neutral hue makes it versatile and it can easily be dressed up or down. $19.85, amazon.com

9. Flyonce Rhinestone Statement Necklace for Women

All you have to do is layer this statement necklace over a black and white blouse or under a houndstooth blazer and you’ll be transformed into Moira Rose. Made from rhinestone crystals, it’s surprisingly lightweight and delightfully sparkly, just like Moira’s vocabulary. $15.99, amazon.com